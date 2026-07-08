Marks & Spencer will debut at the London Fashion Week runway this year, as the high street retailer’s ongoing style revival gathers steam.

M&S will showcase a collection of “see now, buy now” womenswear and menswear at the event in September.

This means the range will be available for shoppers to buy online and in flagship M&S shops across the UK.

The debut is set to coincide with the brand reaching a century in the fashion industry.

M&S chief executive Stuart Machin said: “This is a special moment; for 100 years M&S fashion has been part of everyday life and now we will showcase our designs on fashion’s global stage.

“At M&S we focus on designing clothes with style, quality and value, and making fashion accessible to all.

“That’s why we will stream our show, bringing one of the world’s leading fashion weeks and the magic of M&S to everybody.”

The retailer turned the pit lane at Silverstone British Grand Prix into a catwalk for a fashion show over the weekend.

It comes as M&S has been investing into its fashion, home and beauty business in a bid to double online sales.

This has involved a revival of its clothing arm over recent years which has seen perceptions of the brand’s style and quality improve among customers, and increased its share of the overall market for womenswear.

The company is taking over a warehouse from Asos which is set to be one of its largest distribution centres when it opens in 2027.