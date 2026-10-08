Carlsberg Britvic is set to close its Marston’s Brewery in Burton upon Trent with around 310 workers at risk, almost 200 years after first making beer in the Staffordshire town.

The British arm of Danish beer giant Carlsberg said it is planning to shut the brewery and logistics operation at the site in the summer of 2027.

Carlsberg said the closure move is driven by structural decline in the ale category and a “need to create greater long-term value” from the group.

It said it will continue to make certain ale brands, such as Hobgoblin, McEwan’s and Brooklyn, but will look to sell some of its other cask and regional ale brands.

It did not disclose which brands might be sold.

In 2020, Marston’s and Carlsberg announced a merger deal to create the Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Company, which included Marston’s breweries and distribution site but not its pubs.

Carlsberg initially owned 60% of the joint venture but bought Marston’s out completely in 2024, allowing Marston’s to focus entirely on its pub business.

John Marston first started his brewery company in Burton in 1834, before relocating to the current brewery site on Shobnall Road in 1898.

Paul Davies, chief executive of Carlsberg Britvic, said: “I am very aware that this news will have come as a shock for colleagues, as I recognise the impact of this proposal is significant.

Carlsberg first invested in Marston’s in 2020 (Carlsberg/PA)

“While we remain proud of the role we have played in supporting and investing in the ale category overall, the stark reality is that UK cask ale volumes have more than halved in less than a decade, and this trend looks set to continue across the UK.

“It is my role to ensure Carlsberg Britvic’s multi-beverage portfolio is focused where consumers are today, and where customer demand is growing.

“That said, smaller ale brands are much-loved by select consumers, and we will do everything we can to ensure they thrive under more specialist or local ownership in the future.”

He added that the brewery and its main logistics operation are expected to operate during a transition period, while it works through the consultation.