Pubs will serve more than 64 million pints of no and low alcohol beer this summer, an increase of eight million on last year, according to industry predictions.

The British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA) said the “staggering” growth proved that ‘no and low’ beers were not simply a fad but had become a “defining part” of the sector.

Consumers drank approximately 200 million no and low alcohol beers over the course of last year, the category’s most successful year on record, the BBPA said.

The trade body found that no and low alcohol beer is the sector’s biggest growth category across the UK, with volume growth of 870% since 2013.

However, it warned progress was being held back by the UK’s “restrictive” definition of ‘alcohol free’.

Currently, an ‘alcohol free’ beer must be below 0.05% ABV (alcohol by volume), which the BBPA said created a barrier for many British brewers seeking to enter the category.

The threshold contrasts with many other countries who define alcohol free as 0.5% ABV.

BBPA chief executive Emma McClarkin said: “No and low popularity is booming and the category’s year-on-year success shows that it’s a category that’s here to stay.

“Brewers and pubs across the country are already responding to this by serving up great new options which help people choose moderation, if they wish.

“We need government to keep the momentum going by changing the alcohol-free definition to 0.5%. This will open the door to greater investment, keep us on par with international markets, and deliver even more options for people who choose to moderate – everyone wins.”

James Rabagliati, head brewer at Nirvana Brewery in Leyton, east London, said: “Like any brewery, summer is peak time for sales and the heatwave has had a very positive impact on ours – especially as some people are moderating their alcohol intake in higher temperatures.

“We’ve seen people either exclusively drinking alcohol-free beer such as our pils and fruit lagers, or ‘Zebra-striping’ where they’re alternating between us and alcoholic beers.”

Luke Boase, founder of Lucky Saint, said: “Summer sees demand for alcohol-free surge, as people spend longer socialising and enjoying the sun in pub gardens and parks, or watching the sport.

“We think the Government updating the alcohol-free definition to 0.5% will get more people drinking alcohol-free in this country, which can only be a good thing.”