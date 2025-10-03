Asda is introducing digital price tags to the shelves of 250 of its Express convenience stores, allowing it to electronically change prices.

The supermarket is following in the footsteps of retailers like Lidl and Currys who have adopted so-called electronic shelf-edge labels (ESLs) in shops.

Asda said around 2,800 separate labels will be added, meaning staff will no longer need to manually replace pricing in stores.

Digital price tags will be rolled out into 250 Asda Express stores (Asda/PA)

The technology, powered by retail technology firm VusionGroup, also helps display allergen information through QR codes, as well as displaying the cost, weight and unit price of products.

The grocer said the change will free up time for its store workers, such as to help customers, manage deliveries and restock shelves.

It is understood that Asda has no plans to reduce staffing as a result of the rollout, nor introduce “dynamic pricing” – which enables businesses to raise or lower prices in real-time in response to demand.

Joseph Sutton, Asda Express’s vice president, said: “We’re continuing to invest in enhancing our stores, and the launch of cutting-edge technology across our Express estate is proof of this.

“By streamlining our instore operations, we can free up our colleagues to focus on what they do best – serving our customers.”

Asda is opening up to 20 new convenience stores before the end of the year.

The grocer has been pushing forward with a major turnaround strategy which has included cutting the prices of a range of products in a bid to attract more cash-strapped shoppers.

Digital price tag technology has been introduced by the likes of Lidl, Co-op and Currys across UK stores.

Co-op has also used the technology to direct shoppers to its membership webpage when they tap the label with their mobile phone.