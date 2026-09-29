Business confidence in Scotland plummeted in September, the latest Business Barometer from Bank of Scotland has found.

Scottish companies reported lower confidence in their own trading outlook, down 15 points to 50%.

When taken alongside their economic optimism, down 24 points to 21%, firms recorded a headline confidence rate of 36%, a decrease from 55% in August.

Despite the confidence dip, a net balance of 46% of firms expect to increase staff levels over the next year, up two points from last month.

Most firms expect to increase their staffing levels in the next year (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Over the next six months, 47% of Scottish firms plan to introduce new products or services, while 45% intend to invest in their teams through training.

More than a third (39%) are targeting investment in sustainability, the highest proportion of any UK nation or region.

The Business Barometer, which surveys 1,200 businesses monthly and which has been running since 2002, shows business confidence is below the 12-month average of 46%, with its highest figure this year at 55% in August.

Martyn Kendrick, Scotland director at Bank of Scotland Commercial Banking, said: “While confidence has softened, what stands out is that Scottish businesses are continuing to look ahead and invest in the things that will support their long-term growth.

“Almost half are planning to increase staffing levels, while firms are also looking to develop new products and services and invest in their people. Scotland’s particularly strong focus on sustainability is another positive sign that businesses are thinking strategically about how they can build for the future.

“Taken together, that shows a business community that, despite a more challenging backdrop, remains focused on creating opportunities and strengthening its capabilities for the years ahead.”

Across the UK, business confidence fell 12 points to 41% in September – the lowest level since April 2025.

This decline follows August’s reading of 53%, the second-highest recorded this year.

While confidence remained well above the survey’s long-term average of 30%, it was six points below the 12-month average of 47%.

The overall 12-point decline, which was comparable to the fall recorded earlier this year following the start of the Middle East conflict, was driven by a fall in economic optimism, as businesses responded to higher energy prices as a result of renewed tensions in the region.

Business trading outlook declined eight points to 50%, compared to a 12-month average of 56%.

The majority of businesses (57%) expect an increase in output over the year ahead, while those expecting a decrease in activity reduced by one point to 7%.

Among firms expecting weaker activity, the main drivers were economic uncertainty, higher cost pressures and weaker customer demand.

Amanda Murphy, chief executive of Lloyds Business and Commercial Banking, said: “While confidence among larger firms remains strong, smaller businesses have seen a fall in sentiment as they continue to navigate higher costs, inflationary pressures and global uncertainty.

“Overall confidence remains above its long-term average, and most businesses still expect activity to grow over the coming year, underlining the resilience of UK firms.

“Ensuring smaller firms can share in future growth will be crucial in the months ahead.”