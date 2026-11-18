Grand Theft Auto fans are eagerly awaiting Thursday’s release of the latest instalment in the blockbuster video game series, 13 years after its predecessor.

Rockstar Games’ hugely successful franchise first launched almost three decades ago and is known for its open-world gameplay, car thefts, police chases and criminal mayhem.

Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) is expected to be one of the biggest gaming launches of 2026, with fans going to extreme lengths to prepare for its arrival.

But what makes the franchise so popular? Here is everything you need to know about the video game ahead of its highly anticipated release.

Rockstar North building, the main studio behind the Grand Theft Auto series, at Holyrood, Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)

Why is Grand Theft Auto such a big deal?

The franchise began in 1997 as a relatively simple, top-down game that allowed players to roam fictional cities, steal vehicles, evade police and commit crimes.

The release of Grand Theft Auto III in 2001 helped redefine open-world gaming, giving players greater freedom to explore a three-dimensional city, complete missions and interact with their surroundings.

Later instalments built on its success with larger worlds, cinematic storytelling and increasingly detailed environments, while the franchise’s influence extended far beyond games about crime.

The series has faced criticism over its depictions of violence, crime and women, but controversy has done little to dent its commercial success.

Its 2013 release, Grand Theft Auto V, remains one of the best-selling video games of all time.

Fans have faced a lengthy wait for GTA VI, which was officially unveiled in 2023 and has since faced multiple delays.

The sixth game in the Grand Theft Auto series will be released on Thursday (Rockstar)

What is GTA VI about and what can fans expect?

The action returns to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City, Rockstar’s fictional version of Miami, which has featured in previous instalments of the series.

The game follows two protagonists, Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, who find themselves caught up in a criminal conspiracy in the fictional state of Leonida, inspired by Florida.

The pair become embroiled in a Bonnie and Clyde-style crime story after “an easy score goes wrong”, leaving them “forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive”.

Rockstar Games gave fans a preview of what to expect in August, releasing 26 minutes of footage featuring sprawling cityscapes, gun battles and high-speed pursuits.

The game also promises improved graphics, detailed animations and a more immersive world following years of development.

However, Rockstar has kept much of the voice cast under wraps, while questions remain about the full range of gameplay features and the future of its online multiplayer experience.

What about the music?

Grand Theft Auto has long relied heavily on music, with fictional radio stations and memorable songs accompanying players as they cruise through the game’s cities.

Grand Theft Auto VI continues that tradition with an original score by Grammy-winning French electronic duo Justice, which Rockstar says will adapt to players’ actions and experiences throughout the game.

A 30-track score album, featuring collaborations with artists including Tame Impala, SZA, King Gizzard The Lizard Wizard and Gesaffelstein, is scheduled for release on December 11.

The new instalment also features in-game radio stations and a separate collection of original songs, continuing the franchise’s connection to popular music.

Fans in the queue to pick up a copy of Grand Theft Auto V in 2013 (David Parry/PA)

What lengths are fans going to?

Across the world, fans are counting down the hours until the game’s release on November 19, with many planning all-nighters and taking time off work to play.

Beyond altering their routines, gamers have also begun discussing a technical loophole which could allow them to play the game before it officially unlocks in their country.

Many fans are discussing online how to “trick” their games consoles into thinking they are based in New Zealand with the hopes of unlocking the game earlier.

This is because GTA VI is scheduled to unlock at midnight in each region, meaning UK players could potentially access the game 13 hours early if the workaround is successful.

UK internet providers have also experienced increased demand ahead of the game’s launch, with pre-loads driving a record-breaking day on Virgin Media O2’s broadband network last week.

In the first hour of pre-loading, the communications giant said it recorded a 51% increase in broadband traffic between midnight and 1am on November 11 compared with the previous week.

How much does it cost?

Grand Theft Auto VI costs £69.99, with an Ultimate Edition priced at £89.99.

Pre-orders began on June 25, with the game available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S consoles.

Players who have pre-ordered the game digitally can already pre-load it ahead of its release on November 19.