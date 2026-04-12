Domino’s is rolling out thinner pizzas in a new Italian-inspired range it hopes will buy a slice of the more premium market and cater to new customers.

The takeaway firm said it was responding to increasing demand for a “restaurant experience at home”.

The new “Italiano’s” pizza range will feature five pizzas with a thinner-style crust and Italian-inspired toppings including nduja, goat’s cheese and a pesto drizzle.

Domino’s, which is known for being popular among students and younger people, said bringing a different style of pizza to its menu responds to growing demand for at-home takeaway occasions.

Chief executive Nicola Frampton said: “We’re seeing that for certain occasions, whether that’s a date night or a relaxed evening in, people are increasingly looking for something that feels a bit more like a restaurant experience at home, and this range allows us to tap into those moments.”

Domino’s is known to be popular among students (Domino’s/PA)

The launch comes after restaurant chain Pizza Express has continued to expand its Romana pizza menu, a thinner and crispier version of the classic pizza that sells for a higher price.

It also sells a range of its branded pizzas in supermarkets to cater to people eating out less frequently and looking to upgrade meals at home.

Meanwhile, newer pizzerias like sourdough pizza chain Franco Manca have grown rapidly, having been founded in 2008 and now running about 70 restaurants across the UK.

On the other hand, takeaway and eat-in chain Pizza Hut has struggled against an under-pressure casual dining sector, and around half its restaurants were shut down last year after falling into administration.

Domino’s has said it wants to expand its pizza offering and customer base, after reporting a slight decline in order numbers last year.

Ms Frampton said the Italiano’s range was a “strong example of how we’re continuing to evolve and broaden our pizza offering, attract new customers and unlock new occasions for growth”.