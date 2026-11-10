Last week marked the first time this year that the overall value of cash machine withdrawals increased annually, according to figures from Link.

Link says it is continuing to see people withdraw relatively big average amounts from ATMs, in what could be a sign of some people following Government advice to stay prepared in an emergency.

The average amount withdrawn last Friday was just under £105, which Link said is high for a day which was not the last working day of the month.

Link also said that last week was “unusual” in that the £1.46 billion withdrawn from ATMs was slightly (less than 1%) up compared with the same period a year earlier.

It was the only week seen so far this year where Link has seen an annual increase in the value of total ATM withdrawals.

The total value withdrawn has been falling by 4.6% annually during 2026 so far, Link said.

In late October, Link said it recorded a jump in the average value of ATM withdrawals in signs that some people could be responding to the Government’s advice to be ready for an emergency.

Cash is also used as a budgeting tool by some people.

Graham Mott, director of strategy, Link, said on Tuesday: “We’ve definitely seen an uplift in the average amounts that people are withdrawing.”

He added: “Pay day always sees an increase, but based on historical trends we’re definitely seeing more people take out an extra bit of cash when they do visit an ATM, with averages approaching £110.

“Long term, cash and ATM use is declining, but we know from our research that people like to use cash for budgeting and notes and coins are tactile.

“But there is often a view that people want to have the option to pay in cash.

“Cash may not be king for everyone, but it’s definitely an important part of a healthy and resilient payment system.”

The Government has drawn up recommendations for households to have three days’ worth of bottled water and tinned food to deal with a crisis such as a war, an online attack or natural disaster.

On Tuesday, tinned tuna maker Princes revealed a surge in demand for canned food from Britons stockpiling essentials in response to the Government’s Be Ready campaign.

It reported a rise in demand for products such as tinned fish, meat and vegetables since the public awareness campaign was launched on October 22.

Industry data from Worldpanel has also revealed sales of essentials jumped across the grocery sector after the Government advice.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham said previously: “We’re having the conversation with people about being better prepared because we’re living in a world where unexpected events seem to be becoming more and more common.”