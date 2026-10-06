Primark has urgently recalled two Halloween gonk decorations because they may be contaminated with asbestos.

The two doorstep decorations present a risk to health as the sand inside them may be contaminated with a small quantity of asbestos, the Office for Product Safety and Standards (OPSS) said.

The decorations, one featuring a pumpkin hat and the other a witch hat with grey hair, carry the model numbers 991174794 and 991179148 and the barcodes 212047125 and 212080261.

The OPSS said: “The products present a risk to health as the sand sealed inside the gonks may be contaminated with a small quantity of asbestos.

“Asbestos is a banned substance because it poses a risk to health even at low levels of exposure.

“We recommend owners stop using the product immediately and keep out of the reach of children.”

Customers who have bought the items have been advised to place the gonk in a heavy-duty plastic bag if it is undamaged, double tape it securely, label it clearly and store it in secure location out of the reach of children.

If the product is damaged and the filling is accessible, owners should wear gloves and a mask to clean up the site where it was used using wet cloths to avoid generating dust.

The item and cleaning materials should be double-bagged.

Customers can return the product to the nearest Primark store for a full refund. A receipt is not needed.

Those unable to return the product should contact the local authority for guidance on the safe disposal of asbestos.

The gonks are the latest in a long line of toys and other items to have been recalled for containing asbestos.