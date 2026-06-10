The Government is “pricing out” firms from hiring young workers due to taxes and red tape, the bosses of more than 80 UK high street giants have warned.

Bosses at Tesco, Sainsbury’s and John Lewis are among those to have told the Prime Minister that Government policies are “making it harder to hire young people”.

In a letter co-ordinated by the British Retail Consortium (BRC), they said policymakers need to revisit national insurance, changes to the national living wage and employment rights to help support the creation of entry-level jobs.

It comes a fortnight after official figures showed that the number of young people neither working nor learning has jumped beyond one million for the first time since 2013.

(PA Graphics)

The Office for National Statistics said the number of people aged between 16 and 24 and not in employment, education or training – so-called Neets – rose to 1.01 million in the three months from January to March.

Alan Milburn, who is leading the review of the Neets crisis for the Government, has warned that this could surpass 1.25 million in the next five years.

Last week, the Government drafted in former Marks & Spencer chief executive Marc Bolland to help get more young people into work.

On Wednesday, the retail bosses – which also included chiefs at Amazon, M&S and Greggs – said policy decisions have impacted their hiring decisions.

In the letter, they called on the Government to strengthen support for youth employment and bring down the cost of employing young people.

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the BRC, said: “The message from retail is clear: if Government is serious about tackling youth unemployment, it cannot keep making it more expensive to create jobs.

“Retail and its supply chain account for almost a quarter of all youth employment, making our industry uniquely placed to support young people through flexible, entry-level roles and clear routes for progression.

“But this first step on the ladder is cracking under the weight of Government-imposed costs and regulations.

“Youth unemployment is a challenge that Government and business must tackle together.”

A Government spokesman said: “We are already working in partnership with businesses to tackle youth unemployment and create 50,000 more opportunities for young people as part of our £2.5 billion youth employment support package.

“From this month, we’re rolling out £3,000 payments, covering wages for six months for those out of work long-term, and cutting hiring costs for under‑21s and apprentices.

“We will continue working with businesses to address the challenges set out in the Milburn report and help more young people take their first step into work.”