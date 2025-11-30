Fire damage related to candles typically costs more than £25,000 to put right, according to data from an insurer, which is urging households to take care over Christmas.

Aviva, which looked at home insurance claims from 2021 to 2024, said that candle-related fires peak in the month of December, with the average claim amounting to more than £25,000.

The insurer said its data indicates that candles are responsible for around 15% of fire claims during the month of December, with chimneys and fireplaces accounting for 6%.

Examples of candle-related claims it has dealt with during the festive season include a candle catching the branch of a Christmas tree, and in another case, a fire spreading in a home due to the foliage of an advent wreath catching fire.

It has also dealt with claims involving unattended Christmas candles setting fire to items and decorations nearby and multiple instances of wrapping paper catching fire, with one ruining a newly fitted carpet.

The insurer also highlighted issues with Christmas cards accidentally catching fire due to tealights being left close by and, in another case, dealt with a claim after an unattended candle on a fireplace during a Christmas dinner caused a fire.

Hannah Davidson, senior underwriting manager, home and lifestyle at Aviva, said: “As more of us spend time indoors in the winter months, it’s tempting to light candles and tealights to add to the cosiness of the longer evenings.

“However, our claims data shows several cases where wrapping paper, Christmas trees, and cards caught fire due to candles being placed too close.

“Before lighting a candle, take a moment to consider where it’s placed and how long it will be burning.

“Never leave candles unattended either – even if you’re only stepping away from the room briefly.

“Although candles can help create a cosy, festive atmosphere, if not used with care, they can quickly become a serious fire hazard.

One safety tip is to swap real candles for battery-powered LED lights (Alamy/PA)

“Fires can spread very quickly – especially when there are lots of decorations or flammable items nearby, and in some cases can cause extensive damage to the entire home.

“With the average candle-related fire claim being well over £25,000, it’s a strong reminder to enjoy the season safely, making sure you’re spreading festive cheer and not a potential fire.”

Here are some tips from Aviva for preventing fires:

1. Swap real candles for battery-powered LED lights or torches. This is particularly important around potentially dry Christmas trees which could catch fire.

2. If you do choose to use real candles, never leave them burning unattended, particularly inside your home. Do not let candles burn all the way down and always follow manufacturer burn time guidelines.

3. Place candles on sturdy, non-flammable surfaces, well away from decorations and soft furnishings such as curtains.

4. Place candles out of harm’s way, to prevent them from accidentally getting knocked over or touching anything that is flammable. This includes avoiding placing candles near windows and draughty areas, as air movement can blow flames towards flammable objects and can knock lightweight items over altogether.

5. Place candles – as well as matches and lighters – well out of the reach of children and pets, and keep a close eye on them to avoid any mishaps.

6. Make sure your Christmas lights are in good working order and that they are switched off when unattended. Remember to avoid overloading electrical sockets too.

7. Check your smoke alarms are in working order and consider investing in fire safety equipment such as blankets and extinguishers.

8. Keep an eye on fireplaces and maintain chimneys. Aviva’s claims data includes multiple incidents where embers from fireplaces or structural issues with chimneys have caused fires. Monitor any open flames closely and ensure chimneys are properly swept, particularly during the festive season.