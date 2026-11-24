Online electricals retailer AO World has downgraded its profit outlook as it said shoppers were tightening their belts in the face of soaring energy costs and interest rate rises.

The Bolton-based firm saw shares drop 8% in morning trading on Tuesday as it trimmed its full-year pre-tax profit guidance to between £48 million and £54 million, giving a mid-point of £51 million.

The retailer had said in June that it was on track to meet 2026-27 profit forecasts of around £54.6 million.

AO World said: “Trading conditions are challenging: the consumer is cautious, the market is highly competitive, and we continue to monitor the impact of inflation and interest rate rises.”

AO World’s more downbeat earnings view comes despite it posting a 20% rise in half-year pre-tax profits to £21.5 million for the six months to September 30 as revenues rose 6%.

It said second-half results would also be impacted by a further investment of about £5 million in technology and staff, with spending focused on AI and warehouse management systems.

Founder and chief executive John Roberts told the Press Association trading had come under more pressure in the past six weeks.

He said: “With energy prices going up and interest rates going up, it’s not a surprise that we’d expect the market to be a bit softer.”

People are “holding back on discretionary and big ticket purchases”, with a more subdued housing market also hitting related purchases, he added.

The group said it is planning to launch into the solar panel installation market around the turn of the year, with the capacity to install around 1,000 a week across the UK.

It will also launch installation services for electric vehicle charging and air conditioning units over the next year.