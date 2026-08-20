The UK’s competition watchdog has given the green light to Danone’s acquisition of British protein powder and shake maker Huel following a review.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it had cleared the merger after launching a preliminary inquiry last month to examine potential competition concerns.

Food and drink company Danone agreed to buy Huel in March.

The companies did not disclose the value of the deal but it was reported to value Huel at around one billion euros (£860 million).

The French firm said the acquisition will help it grow in the nutrition sector, while for Huel it will help the brand’s growth ambitions and drive its international expansion.

Danone owns a roster of brands in the UK including baby milk duo Aptamil and Cow & Gate, yogurts Activia and Actimel, and waters Evian and Volvic.

Huel is based in Hertfordshire and was founded by Julian Hearn in 2015 to provide nutritionally complete food products, aimed at reducing meal times and providing essential nutrients.

The brand has rapidly grown in the years since, expanding into retail stores and growing its product range to items including powders, shakes, snack bars and drinks.

Dragons’ Den star and podcaster Steven Bartlett was previously a director of the nutrition brand. An advert he featured in was banned by the Advertising Standards Authority in 2024 for failing to disclose the commercial relationship with the celebrity entrepreneur.

Other celebrity investors include British actor Idris Elba and TV broadcaster Jonathan Ross.

The CMA gave interested parties the opportunity to comment on the deal over potential concerns about whether it could lessen competition in the market.

The regulator’s decision to clear the merger means it is satisfied it can go ahead in its current form.