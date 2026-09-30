Britain’s economic growth was stronger than first thought in the second quarter of the year, according to official figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said UK gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 0.5% between April and June in a revised set of figures, due to stronger growth in the services sector.

The ONS had previously reported growth of 0.4% for the quarter.

But revisions to past data also revealed growth was weaker than first thought last year, with growth of 1.2% for 2025 as a whole, down from the 1.3% previously recorded.

Liz McKeown, ONS director of economic statistics, said: “Today’s figures include our annual improvements to the measurement of the economy, incorporating new information that provides a better picture of activity across the UK’s service sector, alongside the usual inclusion of updated and improved data sources.

“Growth for 2025 as a whole was a little lower than previously estimated, with the profile of growth across the quarters also revised.

“However, stronger services growth in the latest quarter means the economy is now slightly larger than previously estimated.”