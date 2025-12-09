Coleen Rooney-backed sports nutrition and health firm Applied Nutrition has seen shares surge as it said full-year results are expected to be around 10% higher than expected.

The Liverpool-based firm said strong recent trading had continued since its final results on November 10, with its peak season for health, fitness and wellbeing still to come after Christmas.

The group said it now expects results for the year to July 31 next year to be around 10% higher than the current forecasts for underlying earnings of £34.4 million on revenues of £122.3 million.

In the year to July 31 2025, the firm posted underlying earnings of £30.9 million and revenues of £107.1 million.

Applied Nutrition said: “The company recognises the strength of trading and the upcoming peak trading period for health, fitness and wellbeing, which will deliver a particularly strong first half.”

Shares in the group jumped more than 7% in morning trading on Tuesday, with the stock at its highest level since flotation in October last year.

Ms Rooney, a TV personality and wife of former Manchester United and England footballer Wayne Rooney, was one of the investors in the firm’s flotation after becoming a brand ambassador for the group in early 2024.

Applied Nutrition, which is backed by investors including retailer JD Sports, mainly operates by selling its products to other businesses, including retailers, grocers, gyms and sports clubs, targeting consumers from professional athletes to people wanting to lose weight.

Its products are sold in more than 80 countries worldwide.

Applied Nutrition has four ranges – Applied Nutrition, ABE, BodyFuel, and Endurance – and sells over 100 different products across the portfolio.