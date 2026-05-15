The Sunday Times Rich List has revealed the wealthiest individuals and families in the UK, and how much they are worth.

Sanjay and Dheeraj Hinduja have topped the high-profile list following the death of father Gopichand Hinduja.

Gopi Hinduja, the patriarch behind Indian Conglomerate Hinduja Group, died last year.

Other high profile billionaires including Sir James Dyson and Sir Jim Ratcliffe were also fixtures on the list once again.

The number of billionaires recorded by the list increased to 157 for the year, nudging up from 156 a year ago after a recent period of decline.

These are the 20 richest people and families in the UK, according to the Rich List:

1. Sanjay and Dheeraj Hinduja and family – £38 billion

2. David and Simon Reuben and family – £27.971 billion

Len Blavatnik with the Prince of Wales (Joe Giddens/PA)

3. Sir Leonard Blavatnik – £26.852 billion

4. Idan Ofer – £24.481 billion

5. Guy, George, Alannah and Galen Weston and family – £18.939 billion

6. Christopher Harborne – £18.177 billion

Revolut co-founder Nik Storonsky (Revolut/PA)

7. Nik Storonsky – £16.411 billion

8. Alex Gerko – £16.006 billion

9. Sir Jim Ratcliffe – £15.194 billion

10. Igor and Dmitry Bukhman – £14.26 billion

11. Kirsten and Jorn Rausing – £12.6 billion

12. Michael Platt – £12.481 billion

13. Sir James Dyson and family – £12 billion

Sir James Dyson, founder of the Dyson company (Isabel Infantes Media Assignments/PA)

14. Lord Bamford and family – £10.318 billion

15. Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken and Michel de Carvalho – £10.215 billion

16. Barnaby and Merlin Swire and family – £9.736 billion

17. Denise, John and Peter Coates – £9.728 billion

18. The Duke of Westminster and the Grosvenor family – £9.677 billion

=19. Moshe Kantor – £8.888 billion

=19. Marit, Lisbet, Dame Sigrid and Sir Hans Rausing – £8.888 billion