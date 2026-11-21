Andy Burnham has insisted his deal with the European Union would benefit “ordinary people” as the Tories claimed it would push up household bills and university bosses warned they could face a financial black hole.

The Conservatives warned that linking with the EU’s emissions trading system (ETS) would result in “significant increases” to already-high gas and fuel bills.

And universities fear they will suffer a financial hit if Mr Burnham gives in to EU demands to cut fees for students from the bloc to the same rate as home undergraduates.

The potential for the UK to rejoin the European Union will be on the table as Andy Burnham begins informal talks with Brussels, Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said.

The Government insists the package agreed with Brussels on Friday will cut costs for businesses and consumers by slashing red tape on food products and removing the potential for industries to face carbon taxes on exports to the EU.

The legislation for the package – dubbed the Cutting Costs Bill – will be formally introduced to Parliament on Thursday.

The rush to legislate comes after the EU side hinted that implementation of the package could be derailed if there is not a deal to cut tuition fees from up to £38,000 for overseas students down to domestic levels – currently £9,970 in England and Wales, £4,985 in Northern Ireland and free for Scottish students.

The UK and EU agreed a deadline in six months to resolve the fees issue and Mr Burnham’s Government has insisted it is not linked to the deal the Prime Minister agreed in Brussels.

European relations minister Hamish Falconer said: “Now that we’ve delivered the deal, I want to start delivering the benefits to every postcode in the UK.

“British businesses have been crying out for us to remove Brexit paperwork and help ease pressure on food prices.

The deal was announced on Friday (Hannah McKay/PA)

“Our Cutting Costs Bill will enable us to align with EU standards and remove the checks, paperwork and bureaucracy holding back growth.”

Leaders at some of the UK’s major universities issued warnings about the potential impact of a deal to cut fees unless the taxpayer steps in to compensate for the loss of income from EU students.

Professor Dame Sally Mapstone, the vice-chancellor of St Andrews, warned that “unless we sort out the important financial practicalities of this, the unintended consequences for higher education in the UK could be considerable”.

She told the Sunday Times: “I would urge the Government to use these six months to act practically and pragmatically and not just politically.

“It’s good to see a welcome being extended to EU students and we would endorse that.

“But what is not being explicitly addressed is the cost of educating those students, which we estimate is about £15,000 a year.”

The University of Manchester’s vice chancellor Professor Duncan Ivison said it was a “good thing” to have close UK-EU relations but “the issue of tuition fees is something we do have to figure out because there is a cost”.

He told the BBC: “If nothing was done to compensate or provide additional funding, it would take £500 million, we estimate, out of the higher education sector at a time where there’s a lot of pressure on the sector.”

In a sign there could be competition between EU and British students, he said it was “not clear we’d be able to increase the number of places”.

Andy Burnham’s EU Reset Deal is a distraction. It doesn’t solve any of the problems Britain is facing. pic.twitter.com/j6BTG5KQ8i — Kemi Badenoch (@KemiBadenoch) November 20, 2026

Meanwhile, the Conservatives claimed the ETS deal would increase the cost of filling a car and heating a home, the Sunday Telegraph reported.

Kemi Badenoch’s party estimates that higher diesel and petrol prices would add an average of £6 to the cost of filling up a car like a Volkswagen Polo – around £156 a year.

A household using 15,000 kWh of gas – a level typically used by a larger home – would see around £125 added to bills, the Conservatives claimed.

Shadow energy secretary Andrew Bowie said: “Labour are signing us up to a deal that lets Brussels drive up household bills, and making us pay for the privilege.

“Cheap energy must come first, yet these exorbitant carbon taxes and levies dictated by the EU will only drive bills higher.

“We do not want Britain tied into the EU’s carbon trading scheme and would scrap it when in government.”

The Government said the ETS deal, due to come into effect in 2028, will boost the economy by around £3.8 billion a year by 2040 by sparing exports to the EU from carbon taxes.

Meanwhile, Mr Burnham kept up diplomatic efforts in Europe by holding talks with Dutch prime minister Rob Jetten.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said: “Reflecting on yesterday’s UK-EU Summit, the Prime Minister… thanked Prime Minister Jetten for the Netherlands’ support in securing a win-win deal for Britain and the EU.

“He noted how the collaborative approach taken in negotiations delivered an agreement that will bring benefits to ordinary people across every part of the UK and Europe.”