Supermarket bosses have said any price caps on the cost of essential food would be “completely preposterous” and “idiotic”.

It follows reports that the Government has urged supermarkets to limit the price of products such as eggs, bread and milk in return for the lifting of some regulations.

A Government minister denied plans for price caps but confirmed that it is holding talks with supermarkets amid concerns over rising inflation.

M&S boss Stuart Machin said he had “no direct communication” with the Government about the reported proposals and called for ministers to ease regulation.

M&S boss Stuart Machin said it makes a loss on products such as bananas and milk (Yui Mok/PA)

“It’s completely preposterous,” he told reporters.

“I don’t think the Government should be trying to run business.

“My advice is that the Government should reduce some of the tax and regulatory burden and free us up in a very competitive market.

“With food inflation at 3%, I think it actually demonstrates that food retailers are taking a big responsibility to try and minimise passing through prices.”

He stressed that the business is making a loss on the sale of a number of essential products, such as milk, bread and bananas.

Former Asda chairman Lord Stuart Rose branded a potential cap as “stuff and nonsense”.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “This smacks of state control.

“It is idiotic. It is dangerous and it will never work.”

Nevertheless, Treasury minister Dan Tomlinson said “this isn’t something we’re looking at” when asked if there had been conversations with supermarkets about bringing in price caps.

He told Sky News: “The Government is not looking at doing this.

“Instead, what we’re doing is looking across the economy at what are the different ways that we can help households.”

But he later appeared to muddy the waters as he explicitly ruled out a “mandatory price cap” on supermarket essentials.

We will deliver urgent action to help people with the cost of living, and we will offer Scotland the choice of a better future with independence. That’s what you get from an SNP government that’s always on Scotland’s side. pic.twitter.com/Xm4CG5cnZK — John Swinney (@JohnSwinney) May 19, 2026

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Of course, the Government is going to be having conversations with supermarkets about what more we can do to support households, but no, we are not going to be implementing a mandatory price cap.”

It comes after Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney pledged to cap the price of essential items.

Pressed on whether Treasury ministers would like a voluntary agreement with supermarkets to control prices, particularly on essential items, he said: “People are experiencing rises in prices, you know, particularly at the petrol pumps in recent weeks.

“It’s right that the government looks across the board at what more we can do, both government levers, but also talking to industry about the steps that they could take to support people with the cost of living.”

The Financial Times had reported that the Treasury had spoken to supermarkets about offering “incentives” which may include easing packaging policies and delay potentially costly changes to healthy food rules.

Helen Dickinson, the chief executive of the BRC, the leading trade association for retailers, said: “Rather than introduce 1970s-style price controls and trying to force retailers to sell goods at a loss, the Government must focus on how it will reduce the public policy costs which are pushing up food prices in the first place.”

She added: “The challenge facing retailers is a combination of higher energy and commodity costs resulting from the Middle East conflict, and the soaring cost of the Government’s domestic policies.”

Ms Dickinson also said: “The UK has the most affordable grocery prices in Western Europe thanks to the fierce competition between supermarkets.”

A spokesperson for the Treasury said: “The Chancellor has been clear we want to do more to help keep costs down for families, and will set out more detail in due course.”

The Treasury asked supermarkets for guarantees that British farmers would not lose income from price caps, according to the FT.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves said she was acting in the interests of hardworking Britons (Carl Court/PA)

Some measures, including the packaging regulations, generate revenue for the Treasury, it reported.

The Government has also recommended supermarkets reinvest the savings from the regulation changes to freeze grocery prices, it added.

This comes after UK food inflation rose to 3.7% in April.

The Foreign Secretary on Tuesday told an aid summit of the risk of “sleepwalking into a global food crisis” as a result of Iran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves is to set out measures to help households with the cost of living on Thursday.

Writing in The Times, she said she had made decisions which were “responsible in the national interest”.

“I will not tolerate anyone exploiting a crisis to make a quick buck off the back of hardworking people,” the Chancellor wrote.

“I am clamping down on price gouging, giving regulators new, focused investigatory powers. Where regulators identify concerning practices, they will be encouraged to name and shame.”