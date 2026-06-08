Technology companies have been given an ultimatum to stop children sending and receiving explicit images on their devices or face a change to the law, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has said.

The Government has given firms such as Apple and Google three months to implement changes or face new legislation.

In a speech at London Tech Week, the Prime Minister said: “One issue is the ability for children with phones to send and receive nude images.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said ‘this is not an impossible challenge’ (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“For too long, people have been told that is simply the price of modern tech, that nothing can be done, that Government is powerless, that parents just have to accept it.

“I reject that completely, because tech should adapt to the needs of society, not the other way around.”

He added: “That is why today I am calling on tech companies operating in this country to introduce device controls that prevent children from sending and receiving sexually explicit images.

“Because this is not an impossible challenge. These are some of the most innovative companies in the world and I believe they can solve it.

This government will not stand by while children are put at risk online. Today I am calling on the tech companies to introduce device-level controls to prevent children from taking, sharing or viewing nude images. And if they don’t act, we will. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) June 8, 2026

“But if they choose not to, then we will act and we will change the law because when it comes to the safety of our children, standing by is not an option.”

The Government wants firms to activate built-in features on their devices or come up with technological solutions on smartphones and tablets to detect and block nude images from children.

The changes will apply to both existing and newly sold smartphones and tablets in the UK.

Legislation could cover operating system such as Apple’s iOS and Google’s Android and other forms in the supply chain, such as retailers selling phones and tablets.

Officials said changes will not affect the use of devices owned and used by adults who verify their age.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said tech companies had ‘a moral duty to act’ (Maja Smiejkowska/PA)

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said: “As a society, we have not kept pace with the changing threats that children face. Abuse online is far too common, and we will not tolerate it.

“Tech companies have a moral duty to act, by making it impossible for children to take, share or view nude images. If they don’t, we will legislate.”

Officials said Apple was already taking action with age checks for iPhone users, making it the first company to activate safety features by default for under-18s.

But nudity detection is not applied to the camera, third-party messaging apps or search functions, meaning children can still take, view, share and save naked pictures.

Labour MP Jess Phillips resigned as safeguarding minister at the Home Office earlier this year, accusing Sir Keir of being slow to threaten legislation on preventing children taking naked images of themselves, despite the technology being available.

In response to Monday’s announcement, she said: “My reaction is one of relief that this has happened.

“I look forward to working with the Government on what the legislation needs to be to make sure that no child can ever be tricked in to taking naked images of themselves for the use of global paedophile networks.”

Former safeguarding minister Jess Phillips accused the Government previously of making ‘incremental change’ on the issue (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Children’s charity, the NSPCC, has welcomed the Government’s announcement on tackling explicit images, insisting “time is up for big tech”.

NSPCC chief executive, Chris Sherwood, said: “Online grooming, sexual exploitation and the proliferation of child sexual abuse material could be prevented if tech companies did the right thing and introduced nudity blocking technology on children’s phones.”

Sir Keir is expected to go further in the coming days with widespread expectation that he will announce a ban on children under-16 being able to access harmful social media sites.

Multiple reports have suggested he will take the step before the Makerfield by-election on June 18 which could see potential leadership challenger Andy Burnham return to Parliament.

Meanwhile, a separate consultation will lead to guidance for parents on when a child should get their first smartphone and how long under-16s should spend in front of screens.

The call for evidence will also seek views on screen use in schools, where ministers believe technology can play a vital role, particularly for children with special educational needs and disabilities (Send).

Dame Rachel de Souza said action is needed ‘to address technology companies’ unfettered access to children’ (PA)

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said: “Parents are trying to navigate challenges previous generations never faced, and they deserve clear, practical support they can trust.

“Some will argue the answer is to turn back the clock and return to a world of only pens and paper. I disagree.

“Used well, technology can open up opportunities for children with Send, personalise support and help more children succeed.

“We want every child to benefit from technology’s opportunities without sacrificing the things that matter most – their learning, their wellbeing and their childhood.”

Children’s commissioner for England, Dame Rachel de Souza, said: “Young people get huge benefits from technology – but despite wanting to spend less time on screens they tell me they find it hard to put their devices down.”

The children’s tsar said action is needed “to address technology companies’ unfettered access to children” and has indicated a ban should cover those up to age 18, rather than stopping at 16.

Dame Rachel said: “Any online service – not just social media, but gaming and other platforms – that uses harmful or risky features should be banned from accessing under-18s unless and until it can prove it is safe.

“This means tackling the features that drive addiction, expose children to harmful content, or enable contact from strangers.

“Children have done nothing wrong. The responsibility lies with companies to demonstrate that their services protect children’s safety and wellbeing. Until they do this, they should not be allowed into their lives.”