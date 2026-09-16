Online giant Amazon has announced a pay increase for its frontline staff in the UK, ranging from 5.2% to 5.6%

The company announced that full-time annual salaries will start at a minimum of £31,408, rising to £33,488 in some locations.

Amazon said the minimum starting pay for frontline operations employees will rise by up to 5.6%, to £15.10, and by 5.2% to £16.10 an hour, depending on location.

The pay rises will come into effect from September 27, affecting 70,000 employees including staff at delivery stations and those based in fulfilment centres.

Starting pay has increased by 80p an hour in the past year, and by 44% since 2022, said Amazon. The rise will benefit tens of thousands of frontline operations employees across the UK.

John Boumphrey, Amazon UK country manager, said: “Our frontline teams are the backbone of our business, and this pay increase reflects that.

“Starting salaries now exceed £31,000 a year, and we’ll continue investing in our people because they deserve it.”

Amazon said it has committed to investing £40 billion in the UK from 2025 to 2027 – the largest investment in the company’s history outside the US – with more than £15 billion already delivered.