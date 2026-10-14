Nearly half (47%) of Gen Z adults aged 18 to 24 have received a message offering a job they had not applied for, a survey indicates.

Virgin Media O2, which commissioned the research, warned that recruitment scams can seem convincing, with victims being tricked into sending money or paying a fee, or into clicking links or downloading software.

Some texts identified on O2’s network promise hundreds of pounds in return for working for an hour or so per day.

But others did not contain the red flag warning sign of an “easy cash” promise, and may give the false impression of being simply a message from a recruitment agency.

Concerns about missing out on work can make messages hard to ignore.

Half (50%) of 18 to 24-year-olds surveyed said they worry about missing a genuine opportunity if they ignore an unexpected recruitment message, while more than a third (35%) would be tempted to respond to an attractive offer even if they doubted it was genuine.

Murray Mackenzie, director of fraud prevention at Virgin Media O2, said: “Looking for work can be challenging, and an unexpected recruitment message can look like the break someone has been waiting for.

“Scammers exploit that hope, posing as familiar companies and recruiters to persuade people to respond.”

He said scams may not always promise extraordinary salaries and some may appear to be an ordinary introduction from a recruiter.

Mr Mackenzie said: “Before responding to an unexpected job message, check the opportunity directly with the company using contact details you’ve found yourself.”

The telecoms company said it has blocked more than 1.4 billion scam messages to date, and is using AI (artificial intelligence) to flag more than 80 million nuisance calls to customers a month, before they pick up the phone.

The survey was carried out by Censuswide among 2,000 people across the UK in October.

Suspect texts can be forwarded to 7726. People should also tell their bank and the police if they believe they may have been scammed.

Virgin Media O2 is encouraging people to take five steps when receiving an unexpected recruitment message:

1. Check the source. Find the organisation’s official website independently and use its published contact details to verify the recruiter and vacancy.

2. Look beyond the brand. A familiar company name or logo does not prove a message is genuine.

3. Question the promise. High earnings for very little work or experience required should prompt extra checks.

4. Protect information. Avoid clicking links, downloading software or sending payments or sensitive details in response to an unverified approach.

5. Report suspect texts – forward them to 7726.