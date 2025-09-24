Bank closures: Which Lloyds, BoS and Halifax branches are shutting and when?
All the latest branch closures will take place in 2026.
Lloyds Banking Group will be closing another 49 of its bank branches across the UK next year, affecting customers of Lloyds Bank, Halifax and Bank of Scotland.
The banking group will shut 26 Lloyds branches, 10 Halifax and 13 Bank of Scotland sites as part of the latest announcement.
All the closures will take place in 2026.
List of Lloyds Bank branches closing and their closure dates:
Alfreton, Derbyshire – January 19
Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, Wales – January 12
Bideford, Devon – January 13
Harborne, West Midlands – October 9
Camborne, Cornwall – October 7
Chepstow, Monmouthshire, Wales – October 7
Chester-le-Street, Co Durham – January 14
Deal, Kent – January 22
Fleet, Hampshire – January 13
Gillingham, Dorset – January 8
Gorseinon, Swansea, Wales – October 12
Havant, Hampshire – January 19
Hedge End, Hampshire – January 21
Hedon, Yorkshire – January 28
Ivybridge, Devon – January 14
Lewes, East Sussex – January 19
Mitcham, London – January 8
New Addington, London – January 14
Okehampton, Devon – March 25
Penzance, Cornwall – January 21
Petersfield, Hampshire – January 21
Ryde, Isle of Wight – January 21
Stamford, Lincolnshire – January 20
Swadlincote, Derbyshire – January 20
Totnes, Devon – January 8
Totton, Hampshire – January 19
List of Halifax branches closing and their closure dates:
Buxton, Derbyshire – January 20
Camborne, Cornwall – October 7
Deal, Kent – January 22
Hastings, East Sussex – January 22
Havant, Hampshire – January 15
Middleton, Greater Manchester – January 8
Seaford, East Sussex – January 19
Skipton, Yorkshire – January 26
Wandsworth, London – January 15
Yeovil, Somerset – January 12
List of Bank of Scotland branches closing and their closure dates:
Bellshill, North Lanarkshire – January 12
Castle Douglas, Dumfries and Galloway – January 22
Dingwall, Easter Ross – March 25
Erskine, Renfrewshire – January 13
Gairloch, Wester Ross, – January 15
Glasgow Anniesland – January 12
Grangemouth, Falkirk – October 9
Hawick, Roxburghshire – October 7
Largs, North Ayrshire – March 25
Larkhall, South Lanarkshire – January 8
Nairn, Highlands – January 20
St Andrews, Fife – January 20
Tain, Highlands – January 12