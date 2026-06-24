Trainline has appointed the former UK and Ireland boss of Paddy Power owner Flutter Entertainment as its new chief executive.

The ticketing and rail travel platform said Ian Brown will join the firm on September 7 for a handover before taking on the top role on September 28, replacing Jody Ford, who announced in February that he planned to leave after more than six years with the firm.

Mr Brown was previously chief executive of the UK and Ireland division of Flutter Entertainment, and before this he headed up technology and managed services provider ANS Group.

His career also saw him lead the trips business unit at online travel agency Booking.com.

Brian McBride, Trainline chairman, said: “Ian brings a strong track record in scaling digital platforms and marketplace businesses, with significant experience in online travel.

“I look forward to working closely with Ian to build on the momentum Trainline has generated as Europe’s leading rail app.”

Panmure Liberum analyst Sean Kealy said the move “looks like a good appointment given (his) experience at Booking.com”.

But shares in Trainline fell 5% despite the announcement, with the stock having already been under pressure over the past year, down by nearly a quarter.

Mr Brown said: “Trainline has built a strong customer proposition by continually innovating to make rail travel easier for millions of people across the UK and Europe.

“It is a business with real purpose, scale and significant opportunities ahead.”

Trainline’s former chief executive, Mr Ford, has led the company through a turbulent period and helped its UK net ticket sales more than double.

But the hefty share price falls for the FTSE 250 listed firm come as it operates in a fast-changing market.

It has been hit by the rollout of the Government’s contactless payment network across UK stations, allowing passengers to tap-in and tap-out with bank cards and pay the guaranteed best fare available at that time of day.

There are fears over the impact of this on its UK consumer division, although Trainline also has operations across Europe and is notching up growth spurred on by the rail liberalisation and greater competition across the Continent.