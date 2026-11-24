Oil prices eased further to their lowest level for almost three months amid growing positivity about recovering oil supplies.

The price of Brent crude oil was around 0.3% lower at 89.18 dollars (£68.25) on Tuesday morning as a result – the lowest since late August.

The benchmark had already dipped by around 3% on Monday, while West Texas oil futures also dropped in price.

The improvement in price came as the markets indicated that there was a reduction in geopolitical risk in the Middle East in the near term.

Analysts also suggested that strategic reserves are keeping supplies in a broadly positive position.

It comes despite the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which has caused disruption to supplies flowing out of the Middle East.

Talks between the US and Iran remain stalled but experts have indicated that reports President Donald Trump might postpone renewed strikes in favour of further talks have helped prices.

Ewa Manthey, commodities strategist at ING, said: “The prospect of negotiations has eased some immediate concerns over Middle East supply, particularly as crude exports from the Persian Gulf have remained relatively resilient despite continued disruption around the Strait of Hormuz.

Container ships are seen through haze in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran (Amirhosein Khorgooi/AP)

“However, significant differences between the US and Iran remain, leaving oil vulnerable to any setback in talks.”

Meanwhile, oil officials in Libya have said the Sharara oil pipeline has been reopened in the country, helping improve supply further.

Elsewhere, US natural gas prices have also slipped back significantly since the start of the week, partly linked to milder weather forecasts.