Trading platform firm Plus500 has revealed sales and earnings surpassed expectations during an “extremely strong” 2025.

The FTSE 250 business said it is set to have delivered revenues of 792 million US dollars (£589 million) and earnings of 348 million dollars (£258.8 million) for the year to December 31.

It said this will represent an 8% jump in earnings year on year.

Shares in the business have risen by more than a third in the past year as it benefited from market volatility and investment in its technology.

The group also distributed around 380 million dollars (£283 million) to shareholders during the year as a result.

On Monday, Plus500 said it saw strong trading despite a drop in new customer numbers.

It said the business attracted 104,500 new customers in 2025, falling by 10% against the previous year, as it focused more heavily on “long-term, high-value customers”.

The firm reported that active customers slowed slightly to 242,000 for the year.

The company said: “Plus500 remains strategically well-positioned to capitalise on both short-term market trends and longer-term, structural growth drivers in its addressable markets.

“The company’s board of directors remains confident in the outlook for Plus500 in 2026 and beyond, and expects the group to continue making strong financial and strategic progress alongside delivering further shareholder returns.”

Panmure Liberum analyst Rae Maile said: “The company has announced revenues materially ahead of consensus for the 2025 year after a strong Q4 trading period and once again has also outperformed in EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) delivery relative to the market’s expectations.

“With the company’s long-standing commitment to its shareholders, we anticipate yet another good year to come in 2026.”