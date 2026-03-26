The Government has unveiled plans to change rules that will make it easier for overseas companies to move to the UK in hopes of attracting investment and competing with global finance hubs.

The current process for foreign firms to re-domicile to the UK is complex and costly, the Department for Business and Trade (DBT) said.

It requires them to wind up the existing company and establish a new one, which the DBT said was completely unfeasible for some, particularly larger companies, publicly-listed ones or those operating in regulated sectors.

The proposals to establish a corporate re-domiciliation regime would mean companies get to change where they are registered without having to change their legal identity.

A consultation has been set up for businesses and members of the public to share their views on how the regime should work.

The DBT said there are companies currently waiting to come to the UK so it wants to implement a regime and bring in new laws as quickly as possible.

It hopes changes would bring in more investment to the UK and create jobs, and bring rules in line with other places like Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia and several US states.

Nevertheless, research found a big proportion of the demand for a new regime is likely to come from multinational firms who want to restructure the group by moving holding companies to the UK.

This suggests it would mainly involve structural changes and therefore not bring any significant investment or jobs to the UK directly.

But the Government argues this would lead to increased demand for audit, accounting and legal services in the UK, particularly for financial firms in a boost to the City of London.

It comes after a widely-reported exodus of firms from the London Stock Exchange over the last few years, with a string of companies moving their stock market listings to international competitors such as New York.

Minister for economic transformation Blair McDougall said: “This is a clear signal that the UK is open for business.

“For too long, the complexity and cost of moving to the UK has been a barrier for companies wanting to be here.

“The proposed new regime will make it easier for world-class businesses to choose the UK, benefit from our outstanding regulatory environment and trade relationships, and contribute to the thriving economy we are building.”