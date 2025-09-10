The performing arts and entertainment union is to seek to appeal against last week’s High Court judgment which found against its case that casting platform Spotlight should be regulated.

Equity is concerned about the “economy-wide implications” for working people across the UK which it says have now arisen as a result of the judgment.

Equity general secretary Paul Fleming said: “This case simply sought the protection of regulation to limit fees to a ‘reasonable’ level through existing regulations, but the implications of the judgment are large and the idea that Spotlight can’t be regulated is dangerous and has consequences for the wider economy.

“We have been overwhelmed by the positive messages from Equity members since the judgment and their encouragement to continue this campaign.

“Many are astonished that the judge has ruled that Spotlight ‘does not provide services for the purposes of finding persons employment’.

“Casting is our industry’s term for the exchange and supply of labour for performing in productions, and any actor will tell you that they subscribe to Spotlight to find work.

“Equally worrying are the sweeping implications for working people across the UK, who may now be left unprotected from up-front charges by similar platforms elsewhere in the growing gig economy.”

Equity won support for its case from delegates at the TUC Congress in Brighton on Wednesday.