‘Most expensive streets’ in Britain revealed by Rightmove
The average home in Britain’s most expensive street is valued at around £12.5 million, according to a property website.
Rightmove said Winnington Road in the N2 postal area of Barnet, London, has the top position as 2026’s most expensive street in Britain, with an average asking price of £12,538,095.
Drumsheugh Gardens in the EH3 postcode in Edinburgh, with an average price tag of £560,000, was identified as the most expensive street in Scotland, and Hollybush Road in the CF23 postal area of Cardiff was named as the most expensive street in Wales, with an average price of £1,237,500.
East Road in the KT13 postal area in Elmbridge, Surrey, was named as the most expensive street outside of London, with an average price of £8,795,714.
Colleen Babcock, a property expert at Rightmove, said: “For buyers looking for prestigious roads outside of the hustle and bustle of London, Elmbridge in Surrey is flying the flag.”
Here are Britain’s most expensive streets, according to Rightmove, with the postal area and the average asking price:
1. Winnington Road, N2, Barnet, London, £12,538,095
2. Chester Square, SW1W, Westminster, London, £11,546,428
3. The Bishops Avenue, N2, Barnet, London, £8,930,650
4. Thurloe Place, SW7, Kensington and Chelsea, London, £8,904,545
5. East Road, KT13, Elmbridge, South East, £8,795,714
Here are the most expensive streets outside of London, according to Rightmove:
1. East Road, KT13, Elmbridge, South East, £8,795,714
2. Newlands Avenue, WD7, Hertsmere, East of England, £3,950,000
3. Congleton Road, SK9, Cheshire East, North West, £3,323,500
4. Larch Avenue, SL5, Windsor and Maidenhead, South East, £2,779,167
5. Salterns Way, BH14, Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole, South West, £2,460,000
Here are the most expensive streets in regions or nations, according to Rightmove:
London, Winnington Road, N2, Barnet, £12,538,095
East Midlands, Main Street, LE12, Charnwood, £1,238,571
East of England, Newlands Avenue, WD7, Hertsmere, £3,950,000
North East, Runnymede Road, NE20, Northumberland, £1,726,111
North West, Congleton Road, SK9, Cheshire East, £3,323,500
Scotland, Drumsheugh Gardens, EH3, City of Edinburgh, £560,000
South East, East Road, KT13, Elmbridge, £8,795,714
South West, Salterns Way, BH14, Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole, £2,460,000
Wales, Hollybush Road, CF23, Cardiff, £1,237,500
West Midlands, Tiddington Road, CV37, Stratford-on-Avon, £2,306,667
Yorkshire and the Humber, Wigton Lane, LS17, Leeds, £1,317,857
Here are Scotland’s most expensive streets, according to Rightmove:
1. Drumsheugh Gardens, EH3, City of Edinburgh, £560,000
2. Falkland Street, G12, Glasgow City, £441,143
3. Henderson Street, FK9, Stirling, £382,167
4. Cumbrae Drive, KA7, South Ayrshire, £324,167
5. Main Street, EH37, Midlothian, £290,000
Here are Wales’s most expensive streets, according to Rightmove:
1. Hollybush Road, CF23, Cardiff, £1,237,500
2. Llanrwst Road, LL28, Conwy, £583,745
3. Heol Cae Pwll, CF71, Vale of Glamorgan, £537,500
4. West Road, CF36, Bridgend, £528,119
5. Fields Park Road, NP20, Newport, £504,992