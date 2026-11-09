Former deputy prime minister Dominic Raab is set to join a uranium exploration company in a boardroom role.

British firm Reveille Resources announced the appointment of Mr Raab as a non-executive director of the company.

He would need to pass regulatory due diligence checks before getting started in the job.

Reveille is focused in tapping into uranium stocks in Italy and has submitted applications for exploration licences in the north of the country.

Uranium is a heavy metal that is used a source of energy, mainly to fuel nuclear power.

Reveille said Mr Raab’s career “at the highest levels of the British government” would bring leadership experience to the company along with his “deep insight” into topics like geopolitics, national security and international relations.

Mr Raab resigned as deputy prime minister and justice secretary under former prime minister Rishi Sunak in 2023 following the outcome of a bullying investigation.

An independent investigation by a leading barrister found he had acted in an intimidating and aggressive way with civil servants in behaviour that could have amounted to bullying.

Mr Raab said at the time of stepping down that he believed the findings set a dangerous precedent by setting a low threshold for bullying.

The former Tory MP also served as the UK’s foreign secretary between 2019 and 2021.

Reveille said Mr Raab would be advising the board and supporting on areas like the company’s engagement with international investors and government in his role as non-executive director.

He will also help the board to consider opportunities for uranium exploration and development opportunities, primarily in Italy.

Mr Raab will work with Reveille’s chairman Michael Pompeo, the former US secretary of state, having previously worked together during their time in government.

Mr Raab said he was “delighted to join Reveille at this important stage in its development”.

“Reveille has the opportunity to build a broad portfolio in Western-aligned jurisdictions at a time when energy security, reliable and competitively priced energy, and meeting climate objectives have never been more relevant,” he said.