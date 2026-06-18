Supermarket chain Lidl has opened the doors to its first pub.

The Middle Ale bar and off-licence is adjacent to the existing Lidl store in Dundonald, near Belfast.

The venture represents Lidl’s novel way of ensuring compliance with Northern Ireland’s strict and complex licensing laws.

The distribution of liquor licences are tightly controlled in the region and can only be obtained by purchasing them from businesses that are closing or no longer intend to sell alcohol.

Inside The Middle Ale pub in Dundonald, east Belfast (Lidl Northern Ireland/PA)

Applicants must also prove there is an “inadequacy” of provision in the area.

Having been unable to prove there was an inadequate number of off-licences in the Dundonald area, Lidl pivoted its strategy and applied for a pub licence instead, arguing there were not enough bars in the area.

After a protracted process, which involved seeing off a legal challenge in court, the chain succeeded in securing a licence to sell alcohol in a pub, with an attached off-sales section.

The 60-seat pub’s Middle Ale name is a nod to Lidl’s famous Middle Aisle of discounted supermarket items.

It is accessed through a separate entrance to the retail store and its opening has created eight new jobs.

Newly appointed bar manager Samantha Hill officially cut the ribbon to mark the occasion on Thursday.

Bar manager Samantha Hill and Gordon Cruikshanks, regional managing director for Lidl Northern Ireland, inside The Middle Ale (Lidl Northern Ireland/PA)

The supermarket chain also donated £1,000 in Lidl gift vouchers to the Dundonald Foodbank as part of the opening day celebrations.

Gordon Cruikshanks, regional managing director for Lidl Northern Ireland, said it was a “milestone” moment for the company.

“Today marks an important milestone as we open our first ever public house and begin welcoming customers to The Middle Ale,” he said.

“We’re thrilled to finally bring the Dundonald community access to our full range of high quality, premium beers, wines and spirits for the first time in more than two decades.

“We recognise that there has been a great deal of local interest and anticipation around this project, which is why we have taken a measured and responsible approach to its opening, ensuring it complements the local area and provides a high-quality hospitality experience for existing Lidl customers, visitors and residents alike.

“The feedback from customers so far has been extremely positive and we’re thrilled to toast the Dundonald community today and celebrate bringing our full range to local shoppers, as well as a much-needed community space to serve the thriving town.”