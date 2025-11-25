The boss of Domino’s has stepped down with immediate effect, amid efforts to shift the brand further away from its core pizza business.

The chain said Andrew Rennie has stepped down as chief executive and a board director, and will be replaced by current chief operations officer Nicola Frampton on an interim basis.

Mr Rennie’s surprise exit comes after he indicated that the UK pizza market is nearing saturation point, telling the Financial Times there is no “massive growth” left in this category.

In September, Domino’s launched the Chick ‘N’ Dip sub-brand to tap into rapidly growing demand for chicken in the UK, which has now expanded to around 200 sites.

Domino’s has said it still plans to launch the brand more widely across its estate next year.

However, the PA news agency understands that there was friction between the group’s board and Mr Rennie regarding his focus and approach to its main pizza operation.

On Tuesday, chairman Ian Bull said the board “believes that there are a number of opportunities to drive further growth and value creation in Domino’s core business”.

He added: “We are focused on identifying the right CEO to lead the disciplined execution of that growth strategy, alongside our incoming CFO and the wider leadership team, and underpinned by a rigorous focus on shareholder returns.”

Earlier this month, Domino’s said the number of pizzas sold had declined over the past three months after price inflation impacted demand.

Other operators in the UK pizza sector have also come under pressure recently, with Pizza Hut closing 68 sites after the franchisee running its UK restaurants entered administration.

Shares in Domino’s have also drifted lower in recent months, taking them 14% lower for the past year.

Mr Rennie said: “I have been privileged to lead the Domino’s Pizza Group business over the last two years supported by a great team and world class franchisees.

“We have collectively delivered strong market share growth through operational excellence, product innovation and a digital transformation.”

Ms Frampton added: “I look forward to working with the board and leadership team, as well as our colleagues and franchisees, to ensure that we continue to strengthen the business and deliver for customers in the months ahead.

“We have a number of ongoing growth and performance initiatives that we will be focused on executing at pace.

“These include the continued enhancement of our supply chain, delivering further product innovation including the system-wide launch of Chick ‘N’ Dip next year, and preparing for the rollout of our loyalty program in 2026.”