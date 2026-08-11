The UK’s largest Harry Potter shop is to open in London’s Oxford Street in November, Warner Bros has announced.

The flagship store, spanning more than 21,000 square feet over two floors, will open its doors within The Ribbon development at 134-140 Oxford Street on November 4.

Inspired by the magical shopping street Diagon Alley, the new shop will become the second official Harry Potter retail destination in the UK after a site at King’s Cross Station.

Warner Bros said the destination will boast themed spaces designed to immerse fans in Harry Potter’s wizarding world, with attractions including a Ukrainian Ironbelly Dragon towering over the Gringotts area of the store, a full-sized Knight Bus, and The Leaky Cauldron wizarding pub where visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy food and Butterbeer drinks.

The UK’s largest Harry Potter shop, which is set to open in London’s Oxford Street in November (Mike World Wide/PA)

Warner Bros has released official concept artwork for the shop, offering fans a first glimpse of the destination ahead of its opening.

Karl Durrant, Warner Bros senior vice president of worldwide retail, said: “Following the success of our Harry Potter shops around the globe, opening the Harry Potter Shop in London is a truly special milestone.

“We’re incredibly proud to bring the magic back to the city where Harry Potter’s story began.

“There’s no better place to create a destination that celebrates the magic, creativity and storytelling that has captivated generations of fans around the world.

“Step inside and you’ll feel as though you’ve walked straight into Diagon Alley.

“Every detail has been designed to transport fans into the wizarding world. Whether you’re local to London or visiting from afar, we can’t wait to welcome fans through our doors this November.”

The shop will join the collection of Harry Potter experiences owned and operated by Warner Bros in London including Warner Bros Studio Tour London–The Making of Harry Potter and the Harry Potter shop at King’s Cross.

Oxford Street is one of the world’s busiest shopping areas, with around half a million visitors each day.