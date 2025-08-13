The average two-year fixed-rate mortgage has dipped below 5% for the first time since before former prime minister Liz Truss’s so-called mini-budget in September 2022, according to a financial information website.

Moneyfacts said the average two-year fixed homeowner mortgage rate on Wednesday was 4.99%. This was down from 5.00% the previous working day.

It marked the first time since September 29 2022 that the rate was below 5%, when it stood at 4.87%.

Adam French, head of news at Moneyfactscompare.co.uk, said the move “is a symbolic turning point”.

He continued: “While the cost of borrowing is still well above the rock-bottom rates of the years immediately preceding that fiscal event, this milestone shows lenders are competing more aggressively for business.

“However, while mortgage rates have followed the mood music set by successive cuts to the Bank of England base rate, homeowners and first-time buyers may have to wait longer for more substantial cuts.

Inflation is forecast to spike at 4% in the autumn and not return to its 2% target until 2027 or beyond, which is likely to mean the base rate will hold around its current level for longer.”

Ms Truss’s chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, announced a spending review in 2022, which included £45bn in unfunded tax cuts and caused turmoil in the UK financial markets.

Mortgage rates surged after the September 2022 statement, delivered as part of a “growth plan”.

On October 20 2022, the average two-year fixed-rate mortgage hit a peak of 6.65%, amid the market volatility.

According to UK Finance, about 900,000 fixed-rate mortgage deals are due to expire in the second half of 2025, with 1.6 million fixed deals having ended or are due to end across the whole of the year.

Recent Bank of England base rate cuts could help to ease cost pressures on some borrowers, with last week’s reduction in the base rate taking it from 4.25% to 4%.