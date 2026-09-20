Lady Victoria Starmer has made a London Fashion Week appearance for Edeline Lee, the designer whose clothes have also been frequently worn by the Princess of Wales.

The former prime minister’s wife took part in Lee’s spring/summer 2027 show in a north London school sports hall, wearing a bright turquoise knitted midi dress with a high neckline, pleated detailing and short, sculptural sleeves.

Lady Victoria Starmer getting her hair prepared at the Edeline Lee show (Jeff Moore/PA)

She completed the look with white block-heeled shoes and wore her hair in loose waves.

In keeping with the show’s unusual format, Lady Starmer was also photographed having her make-up done beside the runway, with clothes rails, make-up brushes and a football goal visible around her.

Lady Victoria Starmer having her make-up done alongside the runway (Jeff Moore/PA)

Ballerinas stretched beside the catwalk and synchronised swimming-inspired dancers performed in bright red costumes as Lee transformed the school sports hall in Chalk Farm into a London Fashion Week venue.

The London-based designer, whose suits and dresses have been worn by royals and celebrities including Taylor Swift and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, took inspiration from the discipline and physical demands of ballet.

The Princess of Wales wearing an Edeline Lee cornflower blue suit in Italy in May (Samir Hussein/PA)

The collection was based on The Myth of Sisyphus, the Greek story of a man condemned to push a boulder uphill, only for it to roll back down each time he reaches the top.

“There’s a general feeling right now of relentlessness, a Sisyphean cycle,” the designer said.

“I was already thinking about the ballet – dance is incredibly transporting, but the work behind it is so intense, the way dancers train for years, the endless repetition, for one ecstatic moment of performance, and then they’re back in the studio.

“I wanted to acknowledge the rigour and hard work behind that moment – much like the skill and artistry required of my team to present beautiful clothes.”

Rather than concealing the usual backstage chaos, Lee put it on display. Models were fitted and adjusted in full view of the audience, dancers rehearsed beside the runway and a drone followed proceedings from the high ceiling of the gymnasium.