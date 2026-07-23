Kemi Badenoch has criticised Andy Burnham’s decision to close down the technology department and replace it with “one guy in Cabinet”, as she took aim at the Prime Minister’s first days in office.

The Conservative leader said the lack of business experience in the Prime Minister’s new Cabinet was “terrifying”, in a speech in central London squarely focused on Mr Burnham’s first week in the job.

Mrs Badenoch said reports of an AI leak were “very worrying” after OpenAI revealed that one of its models went rogue and hacked a start-up.

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch delivers a speech at the Institute of Engineering and Technology in central London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

She told reporters: “On the subject of AI, I think it is very worrying that this has happened, and this is why I want to see a Government that is very focused on our national security, on our information security.

“One of the first things Andy Burnham did was close down the science and technology department.

“That doesn’t strike me as what you do if you’re worried about what AI is about to deliver.

“I don’t know what his plans are.

“He’s put one guy in Cabinet to look at AI.

“This is going to take much more than one person.”

The Tory leader added: “I know from my time as trade secretary, from my conversations when I’ve had visits with GCHQ, from my security briefings, that this is becoming a clear and present danger for global security as well as our security.

“I’d like to hear our Prime Minister talk about that rather than about the £2 bus fare.”

Elsewhere, Mrs Badenoch was asked who she thought was the “most terrifying” of Mr Burnham’s new Cabinet.

“They are all equally terrifying, and they are terrifying because I think apart from one or two people, everyone in Andy Burnham’s Cabinet has come from a charity, third sector, trade union, or worked for a Labour MP background,” she replied.

The Tory leader added: “These are not the people that are going to turn the country around.

“You need a much broader spectrum of people.”

Mrs Badenoch also said new Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh was “possibly worse” than her predecessor Ed Miliband, because “she wants net zero by 2030”.

She said: “These plans are not possible; they are just slogans.”

In the Thursday morning speech, Mrs Badenoch sought to cast the Prime Minister’s first week in office as underwhelming, hitting out at his VAT cut on energy bills, his £2 bus fare cap, and his plans to slash business rates for pubs and other venues.

She told reporters: “Andy Burnham seems like a nice guy. I’ve enjoyed his dodgy dancing and even the shocking revelation that he puts the milk first in his tea. I’m glad he’s got a sense of humour. It’s needed in his job.

“But when I look at the plans that he’s announced for the country, I find myself asking, is that it?”

Mrs Badenoch also raised the spectre of Liz Truss, whose 2022 mini budget as Conservative prime minister sparked a market crisis over unfunded tax-cutting commitments.

Mr Burnham’s “spending spree” risks the same, the Tory leader suggested, as she cast doubt on the sources of cash for his early announcements.

Labour was quick to defend the new Prime Minister, with a party spokesperson claiming Mr Burnham was “bringing back hope after Kemi Badenoch’s Tory Party nearly broke Britain”.

They added: “More of the same failed Tory politics that let people down for years is a recipe for disaster and will only hold Britain back.

“In just his first days as PM, Andy Burnham has taken immediate action to give families breathing space to help with the cost of living, by cutting tax on electricity bills and capping bus fares at £2, as well as slashing business rates for pubs, clubs and live music venues.

“But this is just the start.

“The economy-crashing Tories haven’t got a clue.”