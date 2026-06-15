Strike action at two Scottish airports during the summer holidays have been averted after pay deals were reached.

Unite the Union said that more than 400 workers employed by Edinburgh Airport Ltd have secured a two-year pay deal after previously backing strikes in an industrial action ballot.

It comes after new deals also averted the threat of strike action at Glasgow airport which could have taken place during the World Cup and Commonwealth Games.

Unite said the new offer, which was “overwhelmingly” backed by members at Edinburgh airport, will benefit the workers by £1,800 or 5.5% – whichever is greater – in 2026 alongside improvements to shift, sickness and paternity pay.

Next year, they will receive 4% or the RPI inflation rate plus 0.5%, effective as of January 2027.

Unite industrial officer, Carrie Donoghue, said: “Unite is pleased to have reached a good outcome for our members employed by the owners of Edinburgh airport.

“The two-year pay deal will see a significant boost to basic pay, shift allowances and wider working conditions.”

Unite the Union said that nearly 400 workers employed by ICTS and Menzies Aviation at Glasgow airport have also backed new pay offers.

Earlier this year, Unite members there backed strike action which could have coincided with the World Cup and the Commonwealth Games which are being held in the city from July 23 to August 2.

Ms Donoghue said: “Unite is pleased to have delivered two pay deals covering Menzies Aviation and ICTS workers based at Glasgow airport.

“The resolution of these disputes removes the threat of strike action at Glasgow airport and ensures that no disruption happens during the extremely busy summer period.”

Unite said that about 230 ICTS workers at Glasgow airport, who deal with passengers directly in the security search areas and process them for flights, have backed a two-year pay deal.

This year’s deal includes a 5% increase in basic pay and shift allowances backdated to January 1 with a one-off bank holiday included in this year’s agreement.

Next year, they will receive the RPI inflation rate plus 1% in basic and shift pay alongside a boost to terms and conditions from January 1.

Meanwhile, about 160 ground services crew employed by Menzies Aviation at Glasgow will receive a 4.4% increase backdated to January, and then from July 1 a minimum pay increase of 5% rising to 11.1% for some workers.

Unite said the one-year pay deal covers Menzies dispatchers, controllers, allocators and airside agents.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Hundreds of frontline workers at Glasgow airport have secured vastly improved pay deals.”

Elsewhere, workers at Aberdeen airport are being balloted for strike action, though some disputes there have been resolved.

In Aberdeen, Unite said it had secured deals for ICTS central search and Aberdeen Airport Ltd workers after the threat of strike action.

However, an industrial action ballot involving ICTS HBS security staff at Aberdeen airport remains open and will close on June 17.