Students are being urged to watch out for scams, with research suggesting more than half have encountered or had money stolen by criminals in the past year.

The Home Office has teamed up with NatWest to issue the warning as part of the Stop! Think Fraud campaign.

Research for NatWest’s student living index, carried out by Savanta in April and May among more than 5,000 UK undergraduates, found 57% had encountered criminals or had money stolen in the past year.

The average amount stolen from people aged 18 to 24 in the past year was £300.

Students in Kent are hit the hardest by scams, with the average victim having £436 stolen, followed by Lincolnshire at £355 and Greater London at £350, the research indicated.

Criminals may purport to be from banks or HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) or offer bogus investments. People should also be wary of letting someone use their bank account to move money, as they could be helping criminals to move cash. This is called money muling and is illegal, with students often being targeted with promises of quick opportunities to make some cash.

Fraud Minister Lord Hanson said: “I urge students to stay alert; anyone can be a victim. A little vigilance now could save you from a financial nightmare. For help and advice, search Stop! Think Fraud.”

Nick Perkins, director of fraud prevention at NatWest, said: “Our advice to students before acting on any request is to take a moment to think: does it feel rushed or too good to be true?

“Pause before spending your hard-earned money. If you’re unsure, speak to someone you trust. And if you believe you’ve been scammed, please don’t feel ashamed – criminals are highly skilled at deception. What matters most is reporting it to your bank and accessing the support available to you.”

Mark Tierney, chief executive of Stop Scams UK said: “At Stop Scams UK, we believe the biggest win will come from preventing scammers from reaching students in the first place. That’s why we work with our 37 members – including NatWest – across banking, payments, tech and telecoms to shut down the routes fraudsters use to target the public.

“But scammers are wily, and until we can stop them entirely, our advice to students is simple: if something feels rushed, too good to be true, or just not quite right – pause, check and don’t engage.”

National Union of Students president, Amira Campbell, said: “The Stop! Think Fraud initiative is really important. Fraudsters often target students who are living independently for the first time.

“International students are also disproportionately targeted, with fraudsters taking advantage of the fact that they have moved to a new country and don’t know how all our housing and banking systems work.”

Stop! Think Fraud is the UK Government’s campaign to help people protect themselves from scams, led by the Home Office and supported by law enforcement, banking, tech, retail and the charity sector.

Meanwhile, a survey for Barclays indicated that 48% of 18 to 24-year-olds have been targeted by a job scam or know someone who has.

Job scammers often promise high pay and ask for upfront payments for “training” or “equipment”, stealing personal details or tricking people into laundering money.

Kirsty Adams, a fraud and scams expert at Barclays, said: “Students are facing real financial pressure, and criminals exploit that anxiety with offers that look professional and promise quick cash. If you’re asked to pay upfront, share personal details, or the job sounds too good to be true, there’s a good chance it’s a scam. Always take time to check before you respond.”

Barclays’ consumer research was carried out in September by Opinium, involving a general population survey of 2,000 people across the UK and an additional survey of 500 young Gen-Z adults.