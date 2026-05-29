Evidence in support of a ban on social media for under-16s is “limited”, Scotland’s Children’s Commissioner has said.

Nicola Killean, the Children and Young People’s Commissioner for Scotland, added that introducing a blanket ban would do “little to address underlying issues such as exploitative algorithms”.

She spoke out on the issue in the wake of a UK Government consultation, which lists measures such as an Australia-style social media ban for under-16s as well as app curfews and limits on some of the more addictive features.

In her submission to the consultation – which closed earlier this week – the Commissioner argued that the available evidence does not show a blanket ban would make children safer online, and could inadvertently push youngsters to less regulated or riskier parts of the internet.

Instead she wants to see existing safeguards strengthened, and for social media platforms to take more accountability for preventing harm.

Ms Killean accepted that “evidence shows that social media can expose children to serious risks, including harmful content, cyberbullying, manipulation, contact from strangers, exploitation and excessive use”.

But she insisted it could also play “play an important role in many children’s lives”, allowing them to communicate with others, express themselves and giving them access to information.

Ahead of responding to the UK consultation, the Commissioner’s office carried out a children’s rights impact assessment, looking at how the various proposals could impact on the rights of children and young people, both positively and negatively.

Her team also worked with a group of children aged between 12 and 17 from all over Scotland to help inform their response.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has pledged quick action now that the Government consultation is closed (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Ms Killean said: “The evidence so far on bans is limited, mixed, and still emerging. Blanket restrictions can risk shifting responsibility away from platforms and onto children.

“A ban does little to address underlying issues such as exploitative algorithms, and business models that drive harmful content and engagement.”

She also fears a ban could impact on some youngsters more than others, with the Commissioner concerned those in rural and remote areas, those with family overseas, disabled children and those who rely on online communities for support with their identity could be particularly badly affected.

The UK Government received more than 81,000 responses to its consultation on social media harms affecting children.

And Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has pledged ministers will take swift action now it has closed.

Speaking earlier this week, Sir Keir said: “I’ll be really clear, the question now is not whether we do something, we are going to act.

“I’m absolutely clear that this needs to be something where there’s a game-changer.”

He continued: “The question is only what we do, and that will be coming very quickly, because we took powers earlier this year to make sure we can act very, very quickly.”