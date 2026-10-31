The chief executive of the City of London Corporation Ian Thomas has been named the UK’s most influential black person in this year’s Powerlist.

Published by Powerful Media, the list identifies the UK’s most powerful people of African, African Caribbean and African American heritage in the UK.

The 2027 Powerlist was published on Saturday following the Celebration of Black Excellence Awards ceremony at Grosvenor House in London on Friday night, hosted by The Apprentice star Tim Campbell.

Mr Thomas, 57, is the 51st Town Clerk of London and the first black person to lead the City of London’s governing body in its more than 900-year history.

Michael Eboda, Sir Lenny Henry, Judi Love, Ashley Walters and Ian Thomas attending the Powerlist Awards Gala (Jeff Moore/PA)

Adolescence star Ashley Walters also features on the list and was recognised at the gala with a Paramount Entertainer Award.

The 44-year-old actor is known for starring as Detective Inspector Luke Bascombe in the award-winning Netflix series as well as playing drug dealer Dushane in Channel 4’s Top Boy.

Actor Sir Lenny Henry also picked up a Lifetime Achievement Award “for his outstanding contribution to British culture and society”.

The 69-year-old co-founded Comic Relief, which has helped raise more than £1 billion for charity.

He also founded the Sir Lenny Henry Centre for Media Diversity, and a production company, Esmerelda Productions, which has championed underrepresented voices.

Entrepreneur and Dragon’s Den investor, Steven Bartlett, and actor, filmmaker, and philanthropist, Sir Idris Elba, also feature in this year’s top 10.

Michael Eboda, chief executive of Powerful Media, said: “The purpose of the Powerlist has never changed.

“It exists to show young people of African and African-Caribbean heritage what is possible, in fields they might never have considered but which are accessible.

“Twenty-one editions on, the evidence of possibility is broader than ever: in boardrooms, in public office, in the Square Mile and in uniform.

“Talent exists in every community, and the Powerlist provides an opportunity to recognise and celebrate the exceptional talent within Britain’s Black community.”

The Powerlist has previously been topped by public figures including former British Vogue editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful, and Formula One world champion, Sir Lewis Hamilton.

The full Powerlist 2027 Top 10:

1. Ian Thomas CBE – Town Clerk & chief executive of the City of London Corporation

2. Comfort Ero – president and CEO of the International Crisis Group

3. Professor Grace Ononiwu CBE – director general of legal delivery, Crown Prosecution Service (CPS)

4. Emma Grede – chief executive and co-founder, Good American; and founding partner, Skims

5. Pamela Maynard – chief AI transformation officer at Microsoft MCAPS

6. Steven Bartlett – entrepreneur and panellist on Dragons’ Den

7. Josh Siaw MBE – partner at White and Case

8. Sir Idris Elba, Actor, Filmmaker, Philanthropist; Chairman, IE7 and Akuna Group

9. Ije Nwokorie – chief executive, Dr Martens

10. Air Vice-Marshal Ola Fashade – director of strategy and military digitalisation within Defence Digital at the UK Ministry of Defence