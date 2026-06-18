Marks Electrical must refund almost 40,000 customers and pay a £720,000 fine after it automatically opted customers into extra services without their agreement, the competition watchdog said.

The retailer will pay affected customers an average of £15 each – totalling around £600,000 – after it automatically signed them up to either its “Recycle Old Appliance” or “Unwrap & Recycle Packaging” service, or both.

It follows the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) finding that Marks Electrical charged those customers for the services without their express agreement.

Under consumer law, consumers must have genuine choice over whether to pay for an extra product or service.

Businesses are not allowed to use pre-ticked boxes or other forms of automatic opt-in for optional extras which cost money.

The CMA’s investigation looked at the retailer’s conduct from April 2025, when new consumer powers came into force.

The watchdog said Marks Electrical stopped these practices immediately after the investigation began and engaged constructively.

Marks Electrical admitted to breaking the law and agreed to settle the case early, which led to a 40% reduction to the fine.

The CMA said affected customers do not need to take any action and Marks Electrical will contact them about a refund, which will be applied to the method they used to pay for their appliance.

If this is not possible, the customer will be sent a cheque.

The amount repaid to individual customers will vary depending on how much they paid for extra services.

CMA executive director of consumer protection Emma Cochrane said: “The law is absolutely clear that automatically opting customers into extra charges is never okay.

“Buying a new washing machine, dishwasher or cooker is expensive and people should have the right to decide if they want optional extras – not be landed with costs that they did not agree to.

“All businesses need to check their policy on automatic opt-ins – the bottom line is that they should not be used. If businesses break the law, we’ll continue to issue fines and secure refunds for people.”