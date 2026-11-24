The Government has brought back William Sargent to lead the Better Regulation Executive (BRE) amid efforts to cut red tape.

Chancellor John Healey restored the body, which will drive reforms to the regulatory system, at last month’s Budget.

The BRE was originally established in 2005 in the Cabinet Office but the unit was reduced in size under the coalition government and ultimately became the regulation directorate, a unit with the Department for Business and Trade.

Mr Sargent was executive chairman of the unit between 2005 and 2009.

On Tuesday, the Government confirmed he has been appointed as chairman of the organisation to “tackle delays and pointless paperwork” dragging on British businesses and public sector workers.

It will be tasked with helping to deliver a target to cut regulatory admin burdens by 25%, or around £5.6 billion, by the end of the parliament.

Mr Sargent, who is chairman of film and digital studio firm Framestore, will attend Cabinet on Tuesday to rally departments to help drive regulatory change.

Mr Healey said: “Regulation has a critical role to play to protect consumers, workers and the environment.

“Businesses are fed up with pointless paperwork eating up the time and money they should be using to invest and grow.”

Mr Sargent said: “I am delighted to be appointed to chair the new Better Regulation Executive.

“A proportionate and streamlined regulatory system is essential to growth and investment, and to delivering the world-class public services people expect.

“My focus will be to confront where the system is falling short and deliver practical change.”