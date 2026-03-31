Reports of pet scams have surged in recent months, according to data from a major bank.

Santander UK, whose “scamtracker” tracks authorised push payment (APP) scams, said that between January and March nearly £160,000 was stolen from customers responding to listings on social media and online selling platforms offering pets for sale.

This compared with a total of £29,735 reported stolen due to pet scams reported in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The bank’s data indicates that women and customers aged 46-plus are particularly likely to be targeted.

Common tactics used by scammers include asking for money upfront as a deposit, requesting funds to cover delivery of a pet, or money to cover vet bills and immunisations.

Claims received by the bank have involved a range of animals, from desirable breeds of cats and dogs, such as miniature dachshunds and cockapoo puppies, to parrots, reptiles, fish and horses.

In total, more than £3.4 million was stolen via purchase scams in the first quarter 2026, Santander said, with pet-related scams being the second biggest scam in terms of losses after vehicle scams.

Chris Ainsley, head of fraud risk management at Santander UK said: “If 2026 is the year you plan to welcome a furry, feathered or even scaly companion into your home, it’s vital to do your homework.

“Always research the seller carefully and choose reputable sources. Taking these steps won’t just protect your finances – it also helps ensure your new pet has come from a safe, and responsible environment.”

Here are some suggestions from Santander UK to avoid pet scams:

1. Be wary of adverts on social media – this is a common place for criminals to post fake adverts for pets.

2. Do a background check on the seller and the pet – reverse image search any photos to see if the animal has been listed elsewhere.

3. Ask to see the animal. An in-person visit before committing is the best way to verify the animal exists.

4. Be cautious with upfront payments, avoiding paying large deposits or covering vet bills.