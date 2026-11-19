The number of people off sick or requesting annual leave soared as Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) finally went live in the UK, according to HR software firms.

The latest instalment in Rockstar’s blockbuster video game series became available to UK users at midnight on Thursday – ending an agonising 13-year wait since the franchise’s previous instalment.

Eager players were quick to share their opinions on social media, with the game overwhelmingly lauded for its graphics and gameplay by critics and gamers alike.

Grand Theft Auto VI is finally live in the UK, with almost three million Britons expected to call in sick or take time off work to play the highly anticipated new game.

Some 2.8 million UK adults were set to play the game on launch day alone, according to a Uswitch poll commissioned earlier this month.

Many called in sick to work, while others booked the day off as annual leave.

HR software firm BrightHR, which serves more than one million employees at around 70,000 companies in the UK, said it recorded a 56% increase in sickness absence on Thursday, compared to Thursday last week.

Deel, which provides HR services for thousands of UK firms, said there had been a 21% increase in the number of requests to have this Thursday off work, compared to Thursday November 20, 2025.

Some 2.8 million adults were expected to play the game on launch day (Amy Harvey-Redgwell/Assignments/Press Association)

The launch of the game also broke a number of broadband records as gamers rushed to download it.

Virgin Media O2 said its traffic record between 8pm and 10pm on Wednesday was 9.4% higher than the previous evening record, set last week by those “pre-loading” the software ahead of the release.

BT and EE networks also recorded its highest-ever home broadband traffic peak in the lead up to the midnight release.

In some areas, the sheer size of the game was expected to cause problems with downloads.

According to speed tests conducted by Uswitch, a price comparison service, the game could take more than two days to download in Caistor, Lincolnshire.

The median speed recorded across more than 825,000 speed tests in the UK suggested a download time of just over six-and-a-half hours.

After a 13-year wait, GTA VI is finally here. Amy Harvey-Redgwell gives her verdict on the entertainment event of the year. Reviewed by Amy Harvey-Redgwell.

Schools urged pupils not to use the release of the game – which carries an 18 age rating – as an excuse to skip lessons.

Ninestiles, an academy in Birmingham, said pupils who attend every day this week will be entered into a draw to win vouchers.

The tactic was also being deployed by St John’s Catholic School and Sixth Form College, in Bishop Auckland, County Durham, which said pupils who attended school on Thursday would be entered into a one-off draw to win a £65 Amazon voucher.

Downing Street hailed the game, largely developed by a team in Scotland, as a ‘British success story'(Jane Barlow/PA)

Sales of gaming consoles and accessories surged in the run-up to launch day.

Department store chain John Lewis said it had seen a 62% year-on-year increase in sales of gaming consoles and accessories, while retailer Currys reported a 149% increase in PlayStation 5 consoles alone.

One eager gamer said he booked four days of annual leave and spent nearly £1,500 on new kit.

Sam Elward, from St Albans in Hertfordshire, said his new set-up included a TV and a customised GTA VI controller.

Sam Elward booked four days off work to play the game (Amy Harvey-Redgwell/Assignments/Press Association)

Mr Elward confessed he was “unable to stay up” for the release of the game but instead set his alarm for 7am with plans to “lock myself away” and focus on playing.

Downing Street said the video game, which was largely developed by a team in Scotland, was a “British success story”, but Prime Minister Andy Burnham was too busy to try out the new game himself.

Asked if Mr Burnham would be roaming the streets of Vice City, Rockstar’s fictional version of Miami, a spokesperson said: “His diary is very full. He won’t be playing it.”

GTA VI returns to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City, which has featured in previous instalments of the series.

The game follows two protagonists, Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, who find themselves caught up in a criminal conspiracy in the fictional state of Leonida, inspired by Florida.

The pair become embroiled in a Bonnie and Clyde-style crime story after “an easy score goes wrong”, leaving them “forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive”.

It has received universally positive reviews from critics, with the Guardian praising creator Rockstar Games for creating “the most extraordinarily, indulgently detailed virtual world that we have yet seen”.

Forbes also gave a glowing review, praising the “fantastic lead characters”, while Vice highlighted the detailed nature of GTA VI’s open world and “groundbreaking gameplay innovations”.