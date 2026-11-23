Monday December 7 is expected to be the Post Office’s peak posting day this Christmas.

The Post Office is encouraging customers whose parcels are ready to post them early wherever possible, particularly when sending Christmas gifts overseas.

It expects customers to send and collect more than 100 million parcels through its branches over the two-month festive period, from early November into January.

Online Christmas shopping, second-hand marketplaces and post-Christmas returns are all driving demand around this time of year.

The Post Office is advising people to post their Christmas parcels as early as possible (Alamy/PA)

The United States is the most popular overseas destination for Christmas parcels sent through the Post Office, followed by Australia, Ireland, Germany and Poland.

While Monday December 7 is forecast to be peak posting day, the Post Office said it is reminding customers they do not need to wait until the busiest period.

Shanaz Nandha, postmaster at Biggleswade Post Office, said: “Christmas is always a busy time for us in branch, with lots of customers sending presents to friends and family across the UK and overseas.”

The Post Office suggested that people check last posting dates, particularly if they are sending items overseas.

People can find information about last posting dates and customs forms on the Post Office’s website.