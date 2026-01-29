Scotland is “leading the technological revolution” with the announcement of the country’s first AI Growth Zone, Liz Kendall has said.

The UK Technology Secretary was in Lanarkshire on Thursday to confirm the area will host the specialist business zone, which is designed to boost the growth of AI technology.

The growth zone, backed with more than £8 billion of private investment, could bring 3,400 jobs to the area over the coming years, the UK Government has said.

Ms Kendall declared: “I think this is going to transform opportunities for people in Lanarkshire, a part of the country that led the industrial revolution, now leading the technological revolution.”

The UK Government has chosen Lanarkshire for Scotland’s first AI Growth Zone (Jane Barlow/PA)

She described the establishment of the growth zone as “fantastic news” and a “vote of confidence in Scotland and the people of Lanarkshire”.

Speaking to the Press Association, Ms Kendall said: “We have chosen this site because this is the place with the people with the talent, with the skills, we have the opportunities to build a wind farm so we have the renewable power to actually drive this AI Growth Zone.”

While the majority of jobs will be in construction, there will be some 800 new permanent posts in AI, with Ms Kendall pledging £500 million of funding “to support the local community to get the skills they need to create those jobs of the future”.

She said: “AI is going to transform all our lives, and the people in Lanarkshire are going to make sure Scotland leads the way.”

She insisted she is “100%” confident the wind farm to be constructed on the site will meet the energy demands of the AI Growth Zone.

“We want to make sure we have clean energy powering the technological revolution we need, that’s been very important for the UK Government,” Ms Kendall said.

She also promised new apprenticeships, and work with local schools “to make sure young people can see they’ve got a future here, if they get the skills they can get the well-paid jobs of the future”.

Technology Secretary Liz Kendall said the UK Government will ensure the people of Lanarkshire benefit from the growth zone (Jane Barlow/PA)

She added: “The UK Government promised we would renew the country, and I’m very, very proud Scotland is going to lead the world here.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said the Lanarkshire AI Growth Zone would create “good, well-paid jobs” for the community.

With several such zones already announced elsewhere in the UK, and with what he said was “strong progress” on the Government’s AI Opportunities Action Plan, the Prime Minister added: “Now is the time to put our foot on the accelerator and ensure working people feel the benefits in every corner of the UK.

“By bringing billions of pounds of investment into Lanarkshire, we are creating good, well-paid jobs and funding support that directly helps families with the cost of living.”

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “Seizing the opportunities of AI is vital for getting jobs and growth in every part of the country.

“Our AI growth zones are doing just that – creating new opportunities for local communities and unlocking investment so businesses can grow and scale up, building an economy that works for working people.”

The Lanarkshire growth zone is being delivered by local firm DataVita, in partnership with AI cloud firm CoreWeave, with a community fund planned as part of the project expected to deliver up to £543 million for local projects over the next 15 years.

Danny Quinn, managing director of DataVita, said: “The £543 million community fund means the benefits stay here, good jobs, new skills, and investment that actually reaches the people who live and work in this area.

AI Growth Zones have been designed by the UK Government to help accelerate the development of new, large-scale data centres across the UK (Yui Mok/PA)

“Scotland has everything AI needs, the talent, the green energy, and now the infrastructure.

“But this goes beyond the physical buildings. We’re creating innovation parks, new energy infrastructure, and attracting inward investment from some of the world’s leading technology companies.

“This is a massive opportunity for North Lanarkshire and Scotland, and we want to make sure local people share in it.”

Ben Richardson, managing director of CoreWeave International, said the “long-term approach” of the project “is what supports economic growth and strengthens the UK’s position in AI”.

He added: “The Lanarkshire AI Growth Zone marks a meaningful step in moving the UK from AI ambition into AI in production.”

Scottish business minister Richard Lochhead said the announcement is a “welcome endorsement of Scotland’s existing strengths and future potential in this transformative sector”.

He added: “The Lanarkshire Growth Zone will unlock new opportunities for businesses, researchers and communities, support high-quality jobs, boost productivity and help Scotland play a leading role in the responsible development and deployment of AI.

“Scotland’s abundant renewable energy, strong digital infrastructure and sustained public investment make it an ideal location for large-scale, green computing projects.

“Coupled with globally recognised excellence in research, innovation and technological ingenuity, this has already helped attract a £1.5 billion investment in Scotland’s AI infrastructure by DataVita and CoreWeave.

“We look forward to supporting the UK Government, DataVita and partners in making the Lanarkshire Growth Zone a success and ensuring it delivers a lasting benefit for Scotland’s economy and society.”