Ads for Calvin Klein, Adidas and Uniqlo have been banned for making misleading claims about the recycled content of their clothing.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) found all three retailers used the word “recycled” to describe their fabric or product composition but did not provide any information explaining the claim.

Adidas said it believed consumers would interpret its ad for “recycled running shoes” as meaning they contained materials derived from recycled sources.

The watchdog said the ads gave the impression that the products were made entirely from recycled materials (Alamy/PA)

They explained they did not operate a standalone recycled running shoe range, but said certain products across their collections might incorporate recycled materials.

Calvin Klein said it “would not be reasonable” for consumers to interpret its ad for “responsibly sourced collections – recycled, organic & more” as meaning that all products in the women’s tops range contained, in whole or part, recycled, organic or other “environmentally preferred” materials.

Uniqlo said its ad for women’s fleece coats and jackets mentioning the term “recycled materials” was intended to mean that the polyester content was recycled.

It said the claim did not suggest that every component of the garments, such as the metal zip or the labels, were recycled, but rather the claim referred to the textile materials that made up the fabric of the main body, lining and trim.

The rulings form part of a wider project by the ASA investigating environmental claims in the retail fashion sector (Sean Dempsey/PA)

The watchdog said the ads gave the impression that the products were made entirely from recycled materials, but found that none of the three fashion giants could provide evidence that this was the case.

The ASA ruled that the ads were misleading and ordered that the three brands withdraw them.

The rulings form part of a wider project by the ASA investigating environmental claims in the retail fashion sector.

They follow the ASA banning ads by Lacoste, Nike and Superdry in December for making misleading environmental claims.

Miles Lockwood, director of complaints and investigations at the ASA, said: “It’s important that people can trust the environmental claims they see in ads.

“When absolute terms like ‘recycled’ are used, the basis of those claims should be clearly explained and properly supported by evidence. Without that, there’s a risk that people could be misled.

“We’ll be continuing to monitor ads making green claims, taking action where we do see ads breaking the rules, whilst also supporting advertisers with advice and guidance to help them get it right.”