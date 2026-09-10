Electricals chain Currys has revealed a jump in UK sales growth over the summer as World Cup fever and heatwaves helped offset a flagging wider market.

The group said UK and Ireland like-for-like sales growth jumped to 6% in the 17 weeks since its May 2 year-end, up from 3% in the previous six months.

New boss Fredrik Tonnesen, who took over from Alex Baldock on August 3, said the group outperformed a more difficult wider electronics market, which would have shrunk had it not been for demand spurred on by heatwaves and the World Cup in June and July.

Currys, which is holding its annual general meeting for shareholders on Thursday, said earlier in the summer the World Cup had driven strong sales of “supersize” TVs, beer pumps and BBQs.

Retailers have also seen strong demand for fans and air conditioning units due to the searing hot weather since May.

Overall Currys group sales rose 7% in the first 17 weeks of its new financial year, with its Nordics arm seeing 9% growth.

Mr Tonnesen, who previously headed up the Currys Nordics business, said: “Currys has maintained its strong momentum.

“Across the group we saw growth in both stores and online, with new categories, business-to-business and services all growing strongly.

“In the UK and Ireland, we gained share in every category, in a market that was flat even with the help of the World Cup and summer heatwaves.”

The group said it was on track with full-year expectations for underlying pre-tax profits of £199 million, up from £191 million in 2025-26.

Retail expert Wayne Brown at Panmure Liberum said: “Currys have reported a very strong update, with sales performance accelerating in both UK and Ireland and Nordics.”

Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor, added: “Momentum has been maintained and the group gained market share in each of its categories, despite a flat wider market which even the World Cup and summer heatwaves could not rescue.”