Sky is planning to cut around 600 jobs in the UK as it slims down its technology team following the launch of new streaming platforms.

The media giant has launched a consultation on changes affecting some 900 employees.

Around two thirds of those are expected to lose their jobs as a result, with staff working at sites in Leeds, Livingston and Osterley set to be affected.

Sky’s plans to simplify its technology and wider teams come after a significant period of investment in its TV platforms, broadband services and mobile infrastructure.

The company now wants to focus on running its existing services.

A spokeswoman for Sky said: “Over the past few years, Sky has launched a set of market-leading products including Sky Glass, Sky Stream and our full fibre broadband service.

“These products are now firmly established and used by millions of customers, strengthening Sky’s reputation for innovation and great service.

“As we look ahead, we are shifting our approach to bring customers the next generation of experience by investing in digital-first service, unbeatable content, and even better performance from our products, powered by the best of global innovation.”

The plans are understood not to be a cost-cutting exercise – rather the broadcaster wants to refocus efforts on improving its platforms, instead of creating new ones.

The firm, which is owned by the US’s Comcast, has been leaning more heavily on its technology operations around the world.

The job reductions are understood not to be based on individual performance, and there will be opportunities to be redeployed to other roles within the business.

Sky has cut about 3,000 jobs since the beginning of 2023, including engineers installing satellite dishes and workers at three UK call centres it has shut down.

Meanwhile, it has also had to invest significantly in stripping out Huawei technology from its UK mobile networks to meet government rules.

The 2020 ban came after a government-ordered review found the security of the Chinese firm’s equipment could not be guaranteed because of US sanctions.