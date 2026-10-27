Royal Mail has revealed images of a set of six new stamps honouring the service of the nation’s armed forces.

The stamps will be issued on Armistice Day, November 11, that this year marks 110 years since the Battle of the Somme, which began on July 1 1916 and became one of the defining battles of the First World War.

The six stamps feature specially commissioned artworks by British artist Matthew Cook that reflect different aspects of remembrance.

The six stamps feature specially commissioned artworks by British artist Matthew Cook (Royal Mail/PA)

Each has been painted using a colour palette inspired by the red poppy, one of the most recognisable symbols of remembrance.

David Gold of Royal Mail, said: “Remembrance holds a profound place in our national life.

“Through these stamps, we pay tribute to the service and sacrifice of those who have served our country through two world wars and many other conflicts.

Each stamp has been painted using a colour palette inspired by the red poppy (Royal Mail/PA)

“Matthew Cook’s poignant artworks provide a fitting and powerful way to reflect on the sacrifices made by so many courageous men and women across the generations.”

Cook said: “Remembrance has a very special place in my life, having served as a reservist in the Parachute Regiment and The Rifles and been deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan.

“I was delighted to be asked to illustrate these stamps and to take on the challenge of such a sensitive and significant subject.

The stamps reflect different aspects of remembrance (Royal Mail/PA)

“It is always a privilege to illustrate stamps for Royal Mail, and this project felt particularly special.”