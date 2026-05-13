Trust in water companies across England and Wales has plunged to a new low as households grapple with soaring bills, an annual survey has found.

Some 13 water companies saw their customer trust ratings fall during the year and the overall score for England and Wales drop from 6.28 to 6.07 out of 10, according to the 15th Water Matters report by the Consumer Council for Water (CCW).

The most trusted water company was Northumbrian Water, which achieved 7.02, while Thames Water was the least trusted with a score of 4.74.

(CCW/PA)

A third of customers (35%) are satisfied with companies’ efforts to protect the environment, while satisfaction with sewerage services slumped 4% to its lowest ever level of 60%.

Most common concerns were about companies’ management of sewer flooding and their efforts to clean wastewater properly before releasing it back into the environment.

The survey also found some 44% of household customers believe their water charges are fair, falling for a third successive year to reach another record low.

Some 63% of customers say their water bill is affordable, down 11% to another new low.

The report comes against a backdrop of unprecedented bill rises in April.

Fewer than half of customers (46%) said their water company was doing a good job of communicating its plans, slipping to its lowest ever level, despite firms investing more than £100 billion as part of a five-year package to improve services and clean up rivers, streams, lakes and seas.

Queries about bills remained the most common reason for households to contact their water company – reaching a record high – but satisfaction with customer service hit a new low.

This was also reflected in the number of complaints that were escalated to CCW last year, with the watchdog handling just over 16,000 – an overall increase of 51% compared with 2024.

CCW chief executive Mike Keil said: “Fewer customers think they are getting a fair deal or value for money and what’s clear from our work with consumers is that people want more clarity about their bills, how their money is being spent and what support water companies can offer them.”

A Water UK spokesman said: “According to this report, 86% of customers are satisfied with their water supply, and awareness of the support available to households is at an all-time high.

“Water companies are investing a record £104 billion to secure our water supplies, support economic growth and end sewage entering our rivers and seas. At the same time, around three million households will receive reduced bills and other forms of financial support by the end of the decade.”